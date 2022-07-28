After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, see how other famous couples from the 2000s are doing | TV & Famous

But besides J-Lo and Ben, other celebrities were power couples in the 2000s (hello, Brit and Justin).

Remember who they are and see how they are now!

1 of 8 After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, see how other famous couples from the 2000s are doing — Photo: Instagram After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, see how other famous couples from the 2000s are doing — Photo: Instagram

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears

There was no way not to be the first on the list, right? Justin and Britney were in all the magazines and the pressure from the media was too much for the couple, which came to an end amidst several controversies. But everything is water under the bridge.

2 of 8 Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears were the most powerful couple in the 2000s — Photo: Instagram Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears were the most powerful couple in the 2000s — Photo: Instagram

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

This couple was another one that was talked about in the 2000s. Amid rumors of a possible betrayal of Brad Pitt with Angelina Jolie, the two parted ways and went the opposite way.

Brad married Angelina, with whom he had three children. The couple broke up in 2019. Jen, on the other hand, continues to enjoy her single life – at least publicly – after a affair with John Mayer and a marriage to Justin Theroux.

3 of 8 Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt — Photo: Playback/Instagram and IMDB Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt — Photo: Playback/Instagram and IMDB

Sandy and Lucas Lima They met in the late 90’s and started dating in 1999. Due to Sandy’s busy schedule at the time, the two had a lot of comings and goings during the 2000s, until they decided to get married in 2008. They are the parents of the little boy Theo, 7 years old, and they are still together to this day!

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Although they never admit it, it seems that Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher first stayed on the set of “That 70’s Show” in the early 2000s and became a fan ship of the series. However, in 2002, the actress started dating Macaulay Culkin, while Ashton, in 2005, married Demi Moore.

After stepping out of their respective relationships, Mila and Ashton finally took to romance in 2012, marrying three years later in 2015. They are parents of two and are together to this day – and without showering! That last one is a joke, but the actors themselves caused it recently, when they made comments about their hygiene routine… different.

4 of 8 Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher met on ‘That 70’s Show’ — Photo: IMDB/Instagram Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher met on ‘That 70’s Show’ — Photo: IMDB/Instagram

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

J-Lo and Ben Affleck are a couple apart! After dating – and getting engaged – between 2002 and 2004, the couple came to an end, resuming their romance 20 years later. And they didn’t want to waste any more time. Less than a year after getting back together, the two got married in 2022 in Vegas!

5 of 8 Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez re-engaged after 20 years! — Photo: Instagram Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together after 20 years! — Photo: Instagram

Dado Dolabella and Wanessa Camargo

Despite not making the relationship public, everything indicates that Dado Dolabella and Wanessa Camargo are having a revival of the relationship. They have already appeared on a spiritual retreat together and spent their 42nd birthday together as an actor.

They had a controversial and troubled relationship between the years 2000 and 2004, appearing on several covers of magazines for teenagers at the time. But you know how it is, “it’s hard to control passion” and it seems that romance is back in full force in 2022.

6 of 8 Dado Dolabella, Otávio Macciel and Wanessa at the actor’s 42nd birthday celebration — Photo: Reproduction Dado Dolabella, Otávio Macciel and Wanessa at the actor’s 42nd birthday celebration — Photo: Reproduction

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens met backstage on “High School Musical” in 2006 and soon became Disney’s darling couple. They broke up in 2010 after four years together.

Since then, Vanessa has dated Austin Butler, known for playing Elvis Presley in the singer’s biopic. Zac is still single and coveted.

7 of 8 Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens met in ‘High School Musical’ — Photo: IMDB/Instagram Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens met in ‘High School Musical’ — Photo: IMDB/Instagram

Gisele Bundchen and Leonardo DiCaprio

After five years, the relationship between Gisele Bündchen and Leonardo DiCaprio came to an end in 2005. Gisele followed her career as a model, very successful, by the way. In 2009, the muse married American football player Tom Brady, with whom she had two children.

Leo continued to date several models, but never established any lasting relationships. He is currently with 25-year-old model Camila Morrone.