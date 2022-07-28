Alexandra Daddario reveals inspiration for Meghan Markle for wedding: “Obsessed with her” – Who

+



Alexandra Daddario reveals inspiration for Meghan Markle for wedding (Photo: Instagram/Getty)

Alexandra Daddario36 years old, revealed to the people in an interview published this Wednesday (27) that Meghan Markle inspired her for her wedding day. The actress chose a bright blue ring similar to the Duchess of Sussex’s engagement ring for her “something blue”.

“I’m obsessed with Meghan Markle. She wore an aquamarine ring, I believe, from the princess’ collection. Diana. Mine was less fancy, but I had a big blue aquamarine ring imitating Meghan Markle,” she revealed, who married the film producer. Andrew Form at the beginning of this month.

Despite being dedicated to the ring, the artist was “open to anything” when it came to the search for the wedding dress.

“I’ve never been the type of girl who was planning her wedding and knew exactly what she was going to wear. I don’t like to overthink things, I like to follow my instincts. I don’t want to obsess over clothes. I like to just put them on. which was the third dress I tried on and I was like, ‘I love it!’. I think I tried on another one after that, and they were all great, but this one I just knew it was. It felt like New Orleans, it was comfortable, and it was a really perfect fit. just one of those things, like girls know when you put on the perfect dress. For me, once I put it on and knew, I didn’t want to try on a million other things.”

The dress chosen by Alexandra was in pleated silk wool, signed by Danielle Frankel. The model, called Scarlet and sold for US$ 9,990 (about R$ 52,000 at the current price), has lace appliqués, thin straps and a tulle train, making its fit light.

Alexandra Daddario wore a ring similar to Meghan Markle’s at her wedding (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Meghan Markle shows off her engagement ring (Photo: Getty)

Alexandra Daddario marries film producer Andrew Form (Photo: Playback/Instagram)