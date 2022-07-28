Amapazão 2022: players from five clubs appear in the selection chosen by the ge Amapá | amapaense championship

After 32 games, all followed in Real Time, the ge Amapá chose the selection of Amapazão 2022 (see below).

THE most players are part of the finalist clubsbeing 6 of the champion Train and 2 of the runner-up Independent-AP. The exceptions are semifinalists players Santos-AP and Santanain addition to Ypiranga-APwhich was eliminated in the first round.

AMAPAZÃO SELECTION 2022

  • GOALKEEPER
    Dida – Train
  • DEFENDERS
    oiapoque (Santana)
    Gilmar (Train)
  • SIDE
    Alexandre Pinho (Train)
    Rafael Santana (Independent-AP)
  • SOCKS
    Lucas Rondineles (Independent-AP)
    Dudu (Train)
    Tharcio (Train)
  • ATTACKS
    Aleilson     (Train)
    Lucian (Santos-AP)
    Tony Love (Ypiranga-AP)

elected by ge Amapá, The revelation of the championship is the defender Oiapoque (Santana) and coach of the year, Sandro Macapá (Train), for the second year in a row.

Other highlights of the competition, awarded by the Amapaense Football Federation (FAF), also appear in the championship selection.

  • best goalkeeper: Dida (Train)
  • Gunner: Tony Love (Ypiranga-AP), scorer of 7 goals.

Tharcio
23 years
attacking midfielder
Amapazão Champion
Train – 2022

Tharcio – star of Amapazão 2022 — Photo: Félix Alencar/@fute_pixel

The editor, Rodrigo Juarezthe reporter for the Amazon Network, Kelison Neves and the reporter for CBN Macapá (93.3 FM), Daian Andrade.

