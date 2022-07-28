América-MG x São Paulo: Mancini reveals the return of players in the Copa do Brasil duel; know who they are | america-mg

Coelho’s coach said that he did not use some players in the duel with Dragão, on Sunday, so that they would be 100% physically for the knockout tournament game. One of them is Avelar. Mancini has already advanced that, for the Copa do Brasil, some players may be spared, already aiming at the duel against Avaí, on Sunday.

– A lot of hope, I really hope they are on the field. Today’s game (Sunday) even had a strategic part for us to spare some players who felt some muscle discomfort. So, within our weekly project, we thought that some athletes deserved this rest so that in the São Paulo game they would be back, as well as some will rest in the São Paulo game so they can play against Avaí

Danilo Avelar was out after feeling the back of his left thigh in the confrontation with Palmeiras, for the Brasileirão. Pedrinho did not play against Dragão because he was suspended. Even so, the player had to go through a surgery in hand last Friday.

Aloísio and Alê should still have their return postponed. The striker treats an inflammation in his left foot and has not even traveled to São Paulo. Alê, on the other hand, has an inflammation in the adductor of the left thigh and is treated as a doubt.

São Paulo and América-MG enter the field this Thursday, at 8 pm (GMT), at Morumbi. The match is the first of the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil.

Source link