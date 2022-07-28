Analysis: harmless, Corinthians is swallowed by Atlético-GO | Corinthians

Three days. This is the time necessary for, in Brazilian football, a team to stop being amazing and become harmless.

It was on Sunday that Corinthians, in the heart of Mineirão, turned into a difficult game against Atlético-MG, in the Brasileirão, and won 2-1. On Wednesday night, the same team lost 2-0 to Atlético-GO, in Goiânia, in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil.

It didn’t even look like the same team, but the base was. Fagner, Du Queiroz, Maycon, Willian and Yuri Alberto were again selected as starters. The team also counted on the return of Cássio, recovered from injury, and with the entries of Gil, Raul, Piton, Cantillo and Róger Guedes.

Unrecognizable, Corinthians was a mere supporting player in the first half of the game at Antônio Accioly. If not for Cassio, with two good saves, the score could have been even more negative. In the official 45 minutes, Dragão opened the scoring with Jorginho, with a shot that deflected Raul and entered.

Corinthians was harmless. The trio of midfielders formed by Cantillo, Maycon and Du Queiroz did not work. In addition to not scoring efficiently and giving the Atletico midfielders a lot of space, there were problems in the offensive transition. Du Queiroz, on a night below average, left at halftime. Just like Róger Guedes, who slept and didn’t close the pass line on the Dragon’s first goal.

Vítor Pereira improved the team with Adson, one of the few highlights of the team in Goiânia. And also with Giuliano, who had one of the few offensive chances of the team. But it was just a flash at a time when Atlético-GO closed back and chose to bet on counterattacks.

Rafael Ramos, Fausto Vera and Balbuena also entered in the vacancies of Fagner and Cantillo, in a night of little effectiveness, and Raul Gustavo, who left injured. The volume of play increased, but the team continued to create little, without giving goalkeeper Ronaldo any work.

At the end of the game, Léo Pereira kicked an exceptional ball into the drawer and took the score to 2-0, increasing the fans’ anguish until August 17, the date of the return to Neo Química Arena.

It was one of the worst performances under the command of Vítor Pereira. Worse even than the 4-0 against Fluminense, at Maracanã, since on that occasion the coach selected a team full of reserve players and had to bet on the kids. Now, it was the main team. There aren’t many excuses.

Difficult result when looking at the prospects of the season. The path to the Copa do Brasil title seemed shorter and more achievable than the ones that need to be covered in Libertadores and the Campeonato Brasileiro, which will have a second round starting this weekend. Now, it got tougher.

It’s hard to explain such a sudden change in posture in just three days. Nothing is lost, but it will be necessary to play a lot more, with the “knife in the mouth”, as Vítor Pereira said at the press conference. Or Atlético-GO will eliminate Corinthians for the second year in a row.

