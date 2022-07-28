Anatel officializes the release of 5G for three more capitals; check it out – News

Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) released, this Wednesday (27), the start of 5G operations for Belo Horizonte (MG), João Pessoa (PB) and Porto Alegre (RS). The expectation is that operators TIM, Vivo and Claro will make the signal available in the capitals on Friday (29), as happened in Brasília, in June.

Cities were able to prove the vacancy of the 3.5 GHz band. Despite this, for the time being, the antennas should cover only part of the capitals. 157 stations will be activated in Belo Horizonte, 103 in Porto Alegre and 50 in João Pessoa. The fifth generation of internet promises greater speed, a more stable connection and a revolution, especially in autonomous equipment.





According to Moisés Moreira, Anatel advisor, there is no forecast on which cities will receive the signal, but there are advanced stage processes in São Paulo (SP), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Curitiba (PR), Salvador (BA) and Goiania (GO). The matter will be debated again in the municipality on August 10. The deadline for all Brazilian capitals to receive 5G is September 29.

To access the signal, you must have a cell phone enabled with the technology. According to Anatel, 71 devices are on the list – 28 models are from Samsung, 14 from Motorola and 9 from Apple.

Brasília was the first city in Brazil to have the signal released and will serve as a pilot for the release processes in the other capitals as it already has the necessary operational conditions.

5G technology enables data traffic up to a hundred times faster than the fourth generation (4G) standard, by using a wider radio spectrum, which allows more mobile devices to connect simultaneously, with more stability than current networks. In addition, technology favors the use of intelligent tools and the interconnection of equipment and machines in real time.