Angelina Jolie’s lawyers tried to deliver a subpoena to Brad Pitt during the awards, reveals website – Monet

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (Photo: Getty Images)

If a lot of people found the act of actor Jason Sudeikis’s lawyers to give actress and director Olivia Wilde a subpoena for her children’s custody case during the CinemaCon event earlier this year, know that fashion ‘ he picked up’. Angelina Jolie’s lawyers were so desperate to deliver a subpoena to Brad Pitt over the couple’s French winery imbroglio that they went to one of the entertainment industry’s most important events to catch the Oscar winner off guard.

Page Six revealed that the Girl, Interrupted actress’ legal team sent a rep to set up a bell at the 2022 SAG Awards in February to try to deliver the roles to the actor, which ended up not working. Sources reported that a second attempt was already set to take place at the Oscars, but Pitt’s lawyers ended up causing the potential gaffe at the biggest movie party to be cancelled.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie / French Chateau of the ex-couple (Photo: Getty Images / Reproduction)

Sources say lawyers were having a hard time handing Pitt the papers — which makes it a legal requirement for someone to answer in court — and had expected him to appear at the SAG Awards as a previous winner, though he wasn’t nominated this year. But the actor did not attend the ceremony.

Jolie’s lawyers were trying to subpoena Pitt to turn over records and correspondence related to the Château Miraval winery. The former couple, who split in September 2016, are locked in a complex battle over ownership of the business after Jolie, 47, sold her shares to a subsidiary of the beverage giant Stoli. Pitt, 58, claimed that Jolie didn’t have the right to sell her stock without offering him the right to refuse, and now they’re discussing whether she can demand the paperwork she asked for.

French Chateau by Angelina and Pitt (Photo: Reproduction)

As Page Six reported on Friday, a judge ruled that Pitt and his business partners must turn in the papers, but he can still appeal the decision.