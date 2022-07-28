Angelina Jolie’s lawyers tried to surround Brad Pitt during the event

The lawsuit involving the winery of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt gave a lot to talk about after it was discovered that the actress’s legal representatives tried to deliver the subpoena to the star at unusual times: the first time at the event SAG Awards and later during the ceremony Oscar.

The attempt, which was unsuccessful, would have been a strategy to catch the actor off guard. And it’s not the first time Hollywood artists have been involved in court fights during industry events.

Jason Sudeikis’ lawyers would also have tried to deliver a subpoena to actress and director Olivia Wilde, in the child custody case during the event. CinemaCon in this year.

According to information from the website Page Six, Jolie’s lawyers did everything they could to deliver the document to her ex-husband during the SAG, but he ended up not attending the event.

Angelina Jolie won the lawsuit to sell her share of the Château Miraval winery

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie started a relationship while filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith, in 2005, and divorced in September 2016.

Since then, the former couple has had several legal fights over custody of their six children, in addition to the property they acquired together. Jolie reportedly sold 50% of the winery to a Russian oligarch, who owns a vodka company.

The actor was dissatisfied with the attitude and claimed that it would be harming his business and the deal is that they would not sell their shares without communicating to each other. However, the court determined that he must deliver the necessary papers to continue the sale process, but the actor can still appeal the decision.

living in castle

And in the midst of this confusion, the 58-year-old star invested nothing more, nothing less than a millionaire castle valued at US$ 40 million. Designed by architect Charles Sumner Greene, the property was originally owned by writer Daniel Lewis James.

“The material it is built from is practically the same rock it is anchored on. The long, narrow pieces of this stone were cut into horizontal fissures by very deep joints of irregular width.

Brad Pitt debuts in the movie Bullet train in theaters next August 4th, alongside Sandra Bullock, Bad Bunny, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka, Michael Shannon and Logan Lerman.

