Angolan miners unearth pink diamond that could be the biggest found in 300 years – News









A pure pink diamond believed to be the largest discovered in 300 years has been unearthed by Angolan miners, the Australian mine operator announced on Wednesday.

The 170-carat gemstone, called La Rosa de Lulo, was discovered at the Lulo mine in the diamond-rich northeast African country.











The crystal is one of the largest pink diamonds ever found, Lucapa Diamond Company said in a statement to investors.

The “historic” discovery of type IIa diamond, one of the rarest and purest forms of natural stone, has been well received by the Angolan government, which is a partner of the mine.

“This record and spectacular pink diamond recovered at Lulo continues to position Angola as a major player on the world stage,” said Angolan Minister of Mineral Resources, Diamantino Azevedo.











The stone will sell at an international auction, likely for an impressive price.

The highest selling diamond to date is the Pink Star, 59.6 carats. It came out at a Hong Kong auction in 2017 for $71.2 million.





