Anne Hathaway bets on a vibrant yellow look for Bulgari’s special dinner in Paris – Vogue

Anne Hathaway at a Bulgari dinner in Paris (Photo: Disclosure)

Aboard a vibrant yellow Valentino ensemble, Anne Hathaway attended the exclusive Bulgari dinner in Paris this Monday. Wearing a maxi shirt and shorts, the 39-year-old actress gave a refined touch to the more casual outfit with a beautiful necklace from the Bulgari Eden the Garden of Wonders high-jewelry collection, which the Italian brand presented at the event. There are more than 140 unique pieces that celebrate nature.

Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO of Bulgari Group (Photo: Disclosure)

The dinner took place at the Italian Embassy in the French capital and was attended by more distinguished guests. Among them, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who, alongside Anne, is one of the brand’s ambassadors, and singer, model and longtime friend of the brand Carla Bruni, who made a super special appearance on the night. Alongside Italian singer Mario Biondi, she took the stage and kicked off the party, which continued lively under the command of a DJ set by Mia Moretti.

Vincent Cassel and his wife, French model Tina Kunakey, as well as actors Adèle Exarchopoulos, François Civil and Italian conductor Beatrice Venezi were also present.

Carla Bruni at a Bulgari dinner in Paris (Photo: Disclosure)

In addition to the show of pieces from the new collection, which are already on display at the emblematic Bulgari boutique on Place Vendôme, in Paris, the night was also marked by the launch of Beyond Wonder, the first NFT jewel ever made by the house. Featured alongside two high-jewelry creations, the Magnifica Ruby Metamorphosis and Emerald Glory necklaces, the digital artwork will only be sold in conjunction with its physical twin necklace.

To close with a golden (or rather diamond) key, a quartet of Serpenti bags – inspired by the paraiba tourmaline, emerald, ruby ​​and spinel gemstones – was also exhibited at first hand. In addition, the brand presented the celebrated fragrance L’Opera Grandiosa in a jeweled bottle handmade in Murano glass and embellished with a Collier Serpenti in 18 carat rose gold, precious stones and colored diamonds.

Bulgari Eden the Garden of Wonders (Photo: Disclosure)