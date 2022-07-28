Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Elle Fanning are fans of this discreet bag – Vogue

+



Jodie Turner-Smith wearing Gucci Blondie (Photo: Disclosure)

As the northern hemisphere experiences the height of summer, some trends are gaining traction among celebrities to establish themselves as the season’s favorites. Western boots, white tank tops and denim shorts – Gigi Hadid loves them – are already among the most beloved, but the bag of the moment is decidedly more discreet. The newly released Gucci Blondie has already been seen in the arms of Anne Hathaway, Elle Fanning and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Elle Fanning wearing Gucci Blondie at the Cannes Film Festival (Photo: Getty Images)

Inspired by the brand’s archives dating back to the 1970s, the bag debuted at the brand’s Love Parade show, which took place in Los Angeles in November last year. With the iconic G interwoven at the center, the model comes in a variety of sizes, including the classic silhouette, a mini bag shape and even a fanny pack. Available in leather, suede and canvas with the house’s monogram, it comes with both sporty nylon straps and delicate chains.

Anne Hathaway and her Gucci Blondie (Photo: Getty Images)

Compact and discreet, the bag is the perfect accessory for even the most formal events. Elle Fanning and Anne Hathaway bet on Gucci Blondie for the Cannes Film Festival. While Elle wore the rust-colored suede bag with a long white dress from The Row and black high-heeled sandals, Anne styled her Gucci mini dress with a navy blue Blondie bag with a gold chain.