Argentine crisis leads Fernández to create ‘super ministry’ – 07/28/2022 – World

The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, announced late Thursday afternoon (28) a new ministerial reform. From now on, there will be a “super-minister” of Economy, Sergio Massa, who will be responsible for the Economy, Productive Development and Agriculture and Fisheries portfolios. With that, the newly sworn in Silvina Batakis, who took over after the resignation of Martín Guzmán, just under four weeks ago, loses her post. Until the closing of this text, she would be offered a secretariat within that ministry.

In an atmosphere of strong tension, hours earlier, Gustavo Béliz, secretary of Strategic Affairs of the Presidency, resigned.

He was considered one of the closest members of the leadership to the president, reinforcing the loss of space in the wing linked to him. This movement has intensified since the deputy, Cristina Kirchner, began to ask for more radical changes in the ministerial cabinet with the worsening of the economic crisis.

The country faces a moment of uncontrolled prices, with high inflation (64% per year), and faces the need for adjustments as a counterpart to the renegotiation of the debt with the IMF.

Cristina was against the agreement and considers that the time is not to carry out tariff increases, but to increase monetary issuance, so that the poorest population can face the consequences of the impact of the pandemic in the country. More moderate, Fernández defends fiscal responsibility.

The current crisis began when the then Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, in line with the president’s vision, resigned earlier this month. On the night of this Wednesday (27), rumors began to circulate that Sergio Massa would have leaked to the press the news that he would integrate the government in some way. With the backlash, he took to Twitter to deny that possibility.

The Peronist, who is now government leader in the Chamber, is from the Renovating Front, that is, he does not belong to the Kirchnerist wing, but he regained Cristina’s trust after years away — he became chief of staff when the current vice held the Presidency, but he ran against her in 2015. Unlike Batakis, Massa is not trained as an economist, but as a lawyer. The choice of a politician in place of a minister with technical training shows that this is an attempt to reconcile forces within the government coalition.

Batakis had arrived this Wednesday morning from a trip to the United States, for meetings with IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, to whom he said that the country’s debt restructuring with the entity, of US$ 44 billion, will continue as negotiated with Guzmán. .

Béliz, according to the local press, would have felt very uncomfortable with the internal fight of the Peronists and with an affirmation by the president of the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank), Maurcio Claver-Carone, that Argentina is not in a position to approve new credits in the outside.

According to the newspaper La Nación, Béliz also complained about Cristina’s greater interference in the direction of the government — something that had already happened shortly after the defeat in the legislative primaries last year. The vice then ordered Fernández to change ministers, putting names from Kirchnerism or representatives of governors in the cabinet, a group that is usually more loyal to her.

The most symptomatic case of the beginning of Fernández’s loss of power was last September, with the departure of his chief of staff, Santiago Cafiero, for the appointment of former Tucumán governor Juan Manzur. The president, in any case, managed to keep the auxiliary close, in the post of chancellor.

Late Wednesday night, Fernández and his top aides met at the Casa Rosada, and announcements of more changes are expected. After a four-hour meeting with Cristina over the weekend, the president had kept to the idea of ​​changing only the Economy portfolio, while the vice president supported a complete overhaul of the team.

The two are concerned about a left-wing demonstration scheduled for Saturday, when a meeting between ruralists at the traditional Rural Society ends.