Arnold Schwarzenegger turns 75; check out movies with the actor on Star+

Actor, bodybuilder, businessman and even governor of the state of California (USA), Arnold Schwarzenegger has already proven that he can be anything he wants. Close to his 75th birthday, on July 30th, the actor collects several box office hits, some of them available on Star+. Check below which productions are in the catalog of streaming and get ready to marathon and celebrate the birthday of this great movie star.

The Predator (1987)

The Predator (1987)

Major Alan “Dutch” Schaefer (Arnold Schwarzenegger) leads a rescue team into a Central American jungle to try to find a foreign minister and government officials who have gone off course and lost. The army believes they are in the hands of guerrillas, but what they don’t realize is that the forest hides a deadly threat, a being from another planet, heavily armed, who takes great pleasure in killing. The entire franchise ofThe predator” is available on Star+ and the new movie”The Predator: The Hunt” premieres on August 5 exclusively on the platform.

Junior (1994)

Junior (1994)

Two researchers, the hulking Dr. Hasse (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and the naughty little Dr. Arbogast (Danny DeVito), develop a drug to aid pregnancy. Unable to continue the project, the duo steals an egg and implants it in Dr. Hasse, starting to test the drug from the big guy’s reactions during the nine months of pregnancy.

The Last Stand (2013)

The Last Stand (2013)

The boss of a drug cartel escapes from prison and sets out on a maddening escape towards Mexico. But before that, he must pass through the city of Sheriff Ray Owens (Arnold Schwarzenegger), who has the help of a team determined to capture him.

End of Days (1999)

End of Days (1999)

Jericho Cane (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is an embittered bodyguard who lost his wife and daughter in a terrorist attack. In the last days of 1999 one of his clients, the banker (Gabriel Byrne), is ambushed. In the ensuing investigation, Cane uncovers the macabre plot of a cult that awaits the arrival of Satan and has chosen Christine York (Robin Tunney) to father the son of darkness. He must now do everything to protect her and prevent the end of time.

Sabotage (2014)

Sabotage (2014)

An elite DEA squad, led by John Wharton (Arnold Schwarzenegger), is sent to a hideout where a drug organization is located, but the objective is neither the drug nor the dealers, but the loot of millions of dollars. With the money in hand, the members of the elite squad begin to be killed one by one.

Twin Brothers (1988)

Twin Brothers (1988)

By chance, Julius (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and Vincent (Danny DeVito) discover they are twins. The first is tall, blond, calm, while the second is a short, dark-haired charlatan. Together they will see how upbringing in different families shaped their opposing personalities.

Conan the Barbarian (1982)

Conan the Barbarian (1982)

To avenge the death of his parents, Conan (Arnold Schwarzenegger) faces a dangerous sorcerer in search of the steel alloy, which will make his sword invincible. As a child, Conan saw his parents killed in front of him and his people slaughtered. Raised in a slave camp, he develops enormous physical strength and becomes a gladiator. But Conan has never forgotten his sad past and is determined to avenge his family’s murder.

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

In “A Cop in Kindergarten”After numerous attempts, veteran detective John Kimble (Arnold Schwarzenegger) has one last chance to put criminal Cullen Crisp (Richard Tyson) behind bars. To carry out the mission, John infiltrates an elementary school as a substitute teacher to find Crisp’s son and ex-wife.