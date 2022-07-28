Arrascaeta sends a message to Flamengo fans

Admin 41 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

De Arrascaeta in action for Flamengo during the game against Cuiabá for the 2022 Brazilian Championship (Photo: Reproduction/Flamengo/Flickr)

Last Wednesday night (July 27), the Flamengo team received the Athletico team. The carioca team went up and put a lot of pressure on CAP, however, no goal was scored. The team from Paraná, in turn, was very lucky. That’s because, at 4 minutes into the second half, Pedro hit the post. In the 21st minute, Gabigol kicked in, but Khellven saved it with a header over the line. Shortly thereafter, in a new move, shirt 9 hit the goalkeeper’s crossbar defended by goalkeeper Bento.

And after the game, midfielder Arrascaeta made a point of speaking out. Through its official profile on twitterthe player published a photo along with the following caption: “We still have 90 more minutes to go, my Mengão”. Check out the full post below:

Brazil Cup Games

In addition to Flamengo x Athletico, another Copa do Brasil game has also been played. With goals from Jorginho and Léo Pereira, Atlético-GO beat Corinthians 2×0. Regarding the other games, both will be played this Thursday (28).

São Paulo will host América-MG, at 8 pm at Morumbi. While Fortaleza will measure its forces with Fluminense at Arena Castelão.


Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Argentina fears Brazilian dominance in football will increase

Corinthians eliminated Boca Juniors in this season’s Libertadores (Photo: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images) Much …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved