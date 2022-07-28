Arrested for femicide in Rio has 47 passages by the police and open arrest warrants valid until 2040 | Rio de Janeiro

Queven da Silva e Silva , 26 years old, confessed murderer of Sarah Pereira, 24 years old, is an old acquaintance of the Brazilian Justice. With 47 passages by the police, in addition to murder, he is accused of other crimes, such as theft , traffic and kidnapping and have several outstanding arrest warrants, some valid until 2040.

G1 had access to at least nine of them that portray a violent criminal, persistent and willing to do anything to achieve his goals.

Request for temporary arrest in 2016 for theft and crime against property

Date: March 7, 2016

Validity: March 8, 2026

Situation: pending fulfillment

Reason

Queven, who is also known by the nickname nightthen 19 years old, and four other accomplices promoted a trawler on Belizário Távora street, in Laranjeiras, in the South Zone of Rio.

They started by stealing a car, which was left a few meters away. The victim saw when the bandits tried to approach a BMW, which did not stop and was shot at. they targeted Thales Venâncio Braga, Civil Police Chief, who, despite being wounded in the face, managed to drive to the Hospital de Cardiologia de Laranjeiras, in search of help.

Afterwards, they managed to steal a car from a couple and fled to Morro dos Prazeres, in Santa Tereza, where they exchanged gunfire with military police.

Queven da Silva e Silva: court cases since the age of 19

Request for preventive detention in 2017 for major theft

Date: November 9, 2017

Validity: November 9, 2037

Situation: pending fulfillment

Reason

Theft registered at the 10th DP, in Botafogo, on September 1, 2017. In the sentence that decrees the preventive detention of the accused, Judge Marta Marins does not detail the case that led him to the lawsuit.

Request for preventive detention in 2018 for crimes against property and major theft

Date: April 15, 2018

Validity: April 12, 2038

Situation: pending fulfillment

Reason

Queven and a partner robbed a motorcyclist on the way down the Paulo de Frontin viaduct, near the Rio Comprido, using a firearm.

Request for preventive detention in 2018 for crimes against personal liberty, kidnapping and false imprisonment (participated in kidnapping of police officers)

Date: May 13, 2018

Validity: May 9, 2038

Situation: pending fulfillment

Reason

Queven joined more than 20 drug traffickers and took Morro dos Prazeres UPP officers hostage. The action took place on November 20, 2017, and the group’s objective was to retake drug sales points. While other bandits assaulted and humiliated police officers, Queven is described in the lawsuit as one of the criminals who carried a rifle and supervised the rest of the group.

Place used as a base for UPP Prazeres soldiers and where they were threatened at the time

Request for preventive detention in 2018 for major theft

Date: May 17, 2018

Validity: 16th of May 2038

Situation: pending fulfillment

Reason

Theft of a cell phone, documents, money and a Jeep Renegade brand vehicle using fire wire.

Request for preventive detention in 2018 for crimes against property and major theft

Date: December 4, 2018

Validity: November 26, 2038

Situation: pending fulfillment

Reason

Stealing a cell phone at gunpoint with the use of violence. The accused stabbed the victim in the head.

Request for preventive detention in 2019 for major theft

Date: January 14, 2019

Validity: January 14, 2039

Situation: pending fulfillment

Reason

Robbery of a mini Cooper JCW vehicle in Botafogo with the help of two henchmen.

Request for preventive detention in 2020 for crimes against property and major theft

Date: April 11, 2021

Validity: October 27, 2040

Situation: pending fulfillment

Reason

Cell phone theft with firearm from a passerby in Glória, South Zone of Rio. In his decision, Judge Paulo Sampaio Jangutta points out that Queven has more than 20 notes for trafficking, association for trafficking and theft, thus requiring his arrest to comply with the law.

Request for preventive detention in 2020 for major theft

Date: April 16, 2020

Validity: April 16, 2040

Situation: pending compliance

Reason

Cell phone theft using a firearm on Alice Street, in Laranjeiras, in the South Zone of Rio.

Queven has three more criminal cases. The arrest was not decreed because his recognition was made by photography by the victims at the police station.

In some cases, he was tried in absentia for never having been arrested or appeared to present his defense.

Arrested for death of ex-wife in Rio confesses to the crime

Queven was arrested on Tuesday (26) after he shot 24-year-old Sarah Pereira 16 times. At the police station, he confessed to the crime.

“I shot the door, I went up, I shot the gate, I shot the door again, I went into the room, my son and daughter were lying down, the guy there naked, she had run to her sister’s room, I asked the her sister came out and killed her. I shot her. A lot,” he said during his confession.

Before killing her, the victim’s family said that he had already tried to execute her with a knife.

According to Sarah’s mother, she was beaten by her ex and was the victim of aggression.

“I always used to talk, but nowadays no one listens to anyone. She was done, she didn’t want anything to do with him anymore. Jail is too little for him, jail is too little,” said Beatriz