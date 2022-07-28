ASUS unveils ROG Strix 4K gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 and up to 160 Hz refresh rate

The product arrives full of functions that promise to improve the experience offered by games

ASUS released this Thursday (28) the first details about its new ROG XG32UQ monitor from the Strix serieswhich will expand the company’s portfolio of devices compatible with the HDMI 2.1 standard. The model will hit stores with a 32 inch screen with 4K resolution and support for both the new connection standard and Display Port 1.4 technology.

While by default the screen has 120Hz maximum refresh ratethe manufacturer has already stated that it is possible to make its overclock for this value to reach up to 160 Hz. Other product features include standard support DisplayHDR 600 and a maximum brightness of 450 nits (which goes up to 600 nits in HDR mode).

As with the company’s other high-performance options, the model will hit stores with full compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium Proalso being NVIDIA G-Sync compatible. Interestingly, the monitor does not have KVM functionality, nor does it have USB Type-C connectors.

ASUS XG32UQ ROG Strix brings various gaming functions

In terms of connectivity, ASUS XG23UQ ROG Strix features two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A connections, two HDMI 2.1 connections, one Display Port 1.4 and a headphone jack. The product also comes with several technologies aimed at improving the user’s gaming experience, including blue light filters and options that increase the contrast of scenes and ensure less blur on the screen.

Through the system Game Plus, the user can also add a frame counter and crosshair in the middle of the screen, among other options. While the front of the monitor is characterized by discreet side bars, its back is marked by the large ROG line logo and by a support base of considerable size.

– Continues after advertising –

Until the moment ASUS did not disclose details about the price that will be charged for the product, nor what its release date will be. However, the company assured that it intends to bring it to stores from the third quarter of this year, which should happen in separate waves for different regions of the world.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: VideoCardz