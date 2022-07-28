ASUS Zenfone 9 official with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, 120 Hz display and 50 MP camera

At an event this Thursday (28), ASUS made official the Zenfone 9, its new compact flagship phone. In recent weeks, several leaks have brought details of its specs. Among the highlights, the ASUS Zenfone 9 has the latest Qualcomm platform, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, 120 Hz display, 4,300 mAh battery and IP68 certification.

















The ASUS Zenfone 9 features a 5.9-inch OLED screen with FullHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. There is a significant change from the Zenfone 8: the fingerprint sensor will no longer be on the screen, being located on the side.

There’s a hole-punch camera in the upper left corner of the display that houses the 12-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. At the rear, there is a dual camera module with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. Under the hood, it has a 4,300mAh battery pack with support for 30W fast charging.

In connectivity, the Zenfone 9 has 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C 3.0 and a headphone jack. The Zenfone 9 comes standard with Android 12 and ASUS promises 2 years of OS updates.

technical specifications

5.9-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution

Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

8GB or 16GB LPDDR5 RAM

256 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage

12 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultra wide-angle lens with 12 MP sensor

5G connection, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C 3.0 and headphone jack.

4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging

Android 12 under the ZenUI 9 interface

Dimensions: 146.5 x 68.1 x 9.1 millimeters

Weight: 169 grams

price and availability





The ASUS Zenfone 9 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage costs €799 (~R$4,220). The variant with 8 GB + 256 GB comes out at €849 (~R$4,480)while the most powerful version with 16GB + 256GB is priced at €899 (~R$4,750). In color options, the device has Midnight Black, Starry Blue, Sunset Red and Moonlight Whit.

