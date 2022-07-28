At least 42 people die in India from consuming adulterated alcohol – International

(photo: %u0420%u0443%u0441%u043B%u0430%u043D %u0421%u0438%u043A%u0443%u043D%u043E%u0432/Pixabay)

At least 42 people have died and nearly 100 others have been hospitalized since Monday in Botad and Ahmedabad districts in the western Indian state of Gujurat from drinking smuggled adulterated alcohol, police said on Thursday.

“Thirty-one people died after consuming adulterated alcohol in Botad. Fifty others were hospitalized in the neighboring district of Bhavnagar,” Inspector General Ashok Yadav told AFP.

In Ahmedabad, eleven deaths were recorded, according to a senior police official, V. Chandrasekar.

In the state of Gujarat, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes from, the consumption and sale of alcohol are prohibited by law.

According to Yadav, residents of half a dozen villages drank alcohol supplied by a local dealer last Sunday.

“The investigation reveals that the victims consumed industrial methanol, which caused their deaths,” Interior Minister Harsh Sanghavi said in a statement. Sanghavi reported that 97 people were being treated at the hospital. Two of them are in critical condition.

Police have already arrested several people in the state of Gujarat for selling illegal alcohol. Hundreds of people die each year in India, poisoned by alcohol brewed in clandestine distilleries.

Of the 5 billion liters of liquor consumed each year in the country, about 40% comes illegally, according to the International Spirits and Wine Association of India.

Alcohol is often changed with methanol to increase its intensity. If ingested, methanol can cause blindness, liver damage, and even death.