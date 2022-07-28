Athletico Paranaense denounces Gabigol, Arrascaeta and Flamengo in the STJD

Athletico Paranaense presented to the Superior Court of Sports Justice for Football (STJD), this Thursday (28), Notice of Infraction against Gabigol, Arrascaeta and Flamengo for conduct practiced in the first duel of the Copa do Brasil, on Wednesday (27) , in Maracana.

In the document, Hurricane asks for the punishment of Gabigol for alleged aggression against the steering wheel Fernandinho, the punishment of Arrascaeta for violent entry into Erick and also asks that the carioca club be punished for being linked to the athletes. In Athletico’s understanding, Gabriel and Arrascaeta should have been expelled for aggression and violent play, respectively. The news was forwarded to the Sports Attorney’s Office.

Athletico gathered videos and journalistic articles to enter with Notícia de Infração denouncing the conduct of the athletes, who were punished with a yellow card on the field by referee Luiz Flávio de Oliveira. The club from Paraná highlights that the infractions committed are serious. Flamengo has not yet officially commented on the case.

The club from Paraná requests the complaint of Gabriel Barbosa in article 254-A for aggression and of Arrascaeta for in article 254 for practicing violent play. Article 254-A provides for a minimum suspension of four games, which can reach up to 12 games, while article 254 provides for a penalty that can vary between one and six games.