Atlético-GO 2 x 0 Corinthians for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

Algoz in the 2021 edition, Atlético-GO returned to haunt Corinthians. The team from Goiás played better tonight (27), controlled the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil and won 2-0 at the Antônio Accioly Stadium. Jorginho and Léo Pereira scored Dragon’s goals against a disorganized and not very dangerous opponent.

The teams will meet again in three weeks, at Neo Química Arena, to decide who advances to the semifinals to face Fluminense or Fortaleza. Atlético-GO can even lose by a goal that still qualifies, and Corinthians needs a two-goal difference to at least take everything to penalties.

The situation is similar to last year’s Copa do Brasil. On that occasion, Atlético-GO won the first game, played at Neo Química Arena, by 2-0, and secured a goalless draw at home. The results guaranteed the team from Goiás in the round of 16 of 2021.

Before meeting again, Corinthians and Atlético-GO return to the field on Saturday (30), for the Brasileirão: Alvinegro receives Botafogo, and Dragão visits Flamengo.

It went well: Marlon Freitas overshadows Corinthian stars

The midfielder had freedom to make Atlético-GO play in the first half, he took advantage of Corinthians’ messy marking from the inside and thus created danger. It was his launch that left the side Dudu in a position to find Jorginho in the move that opened the scoring.

Sorry: Cantillo leaves shirt 10 free

Image: Heber Gomes/AGIF

The Colombian had a bad performance, as well as his two midfield companions. He was one of those who paid the price for the disorganization of the sector, he couldn’t give dynamics to the ball out as in other games and even made a fatal mistake: it was behind his back that Jorginho appeared to open the scoring.

Corinthians game: Three midfielders don’t work

It was the first time that Vítor Pereira had cast Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Maycon together on a tripod in midfield, but the formation did not match. The team was too slow with the ball and also lacked clarity of positioning, especially when scoring – which was clear in the Colombian’s hesitation that allowed Atlético-GO to score. At half-time, Du came out for Giuliano’s entrance.

Atlético-GO dominates the start and opens the scoring

The home team managed to establish pressure at the beginning, forced Cássio to make two important saves and involved Corinthians until opening the scoring in the 22nd minute: Jorginho came free at the entrance of the area, and the deflected shot betrayed Cássio. Atlético-GO was better in this period of the game and controlled the rhythm.

Corinthians depends on individual bids

Image: Isabela Azine/AGIF

The delay in starting to play made Corinthians predictable and dependent on individual intentions. The only shot on goal in the entire first half came in the 38th minute, and for that Willian needed to escape from two markers and hit from afar. Otherwise, little inspiration. The one who most tried to combine was Róger Guedes, who sped up some moves with first-class passes, but even then the team did not create danger.

VP trades give some hope

Corinthians came back a little better from the break, with Adson and Giuliano in the places of Du Queiroz and Róger Guedes. The two reserves combined in a play that ended in Willian’s kick out, and then Giuliano almost equalized in a placed cross kick. On the one hand, Alvinegro managed to at least get past the first line, which until then had been rare, but on the other hand, it was susceptible to counterattacks -Jorginho almost extended it to Atlético-GO in one of them.

Goal extends Atlético-GO’s lead

With the advantage, the team preferred to play without the ball in the second half and retreated to make counterattacks. Two of them almost yielded the second goal: but Jorginho missed a great chance, and Wellington Rato didn’t reach a cross ball. On the third chance, Léo Pereira hit a precise shot at Cássio’s angle, doubled Atlético-GO’s advantage and closed the scoring.

Argentinian rookie goes bad

Fausto Vera signed a contract with Corinthians on Monday (25th), was announced and registered for the Copa do Brasil yesterday (26th) and has already debuted today. He came on 20 minutes into the second half and didn’t do well. Disengagement aside, he missed two dangerous moves: first a pass on the ball out that almost scored, then a dribble suffered in Atlético-GO’s counterattack.

Cassio lives historic night

Image: Rodrigo Coca / Ag. Corinthians

Recovered from pain in the lumbar region, shirt 12 returned today to the Corinthians goal to make his 603rd game for the club and thus become the goalkeeper who most often wore the white shirt. He received homage in the locker room and, on the field, was highly demanded. He made two saves in the first few minutes and ended up betrayed by a deflection in the opponent’s goal.

Datasheet

ATLÉTICO-GO 2 x 0 CORINTHIANS

Competition: Copa do Brasil, quarter-final first leg

Date and time: July 27, 2022, at 21:30 (Brasília time)

Place: Antônio Accioly Stadium, in Goiânia-GO

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (CE)

Auxiliaries: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (FIFA/RJ) and Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira (CE)

VAR: Adriano Milczvski (PR)

Yellow Cards: Edson Felipe (Atlético-GO)

goals: Jorginho, in the 22nd minute of the first half; Léo Pereira, in the 41st minute of the second half.

ATHLETIC-GO: Ronaldo; Dudu (Hayner), Wanderson, Edson Felipe and Jefferson; Gabriel Baralhas, Marlon Freitas, Wellington Rato (Léo Pereira) and Jorginho (Shaylon); Peglow (Airton) and Ricardinho (Luiz Fernando). Technician: jorginho

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Fagner (Rafael Ramos), Gil, Raul Gustavo (Balbuena) and Lucas Piton; Cantillo (Fausto Vera), Du Queiroz (Giuliano) and Maycon; Willian, Róger Guedes (Adson) and Yuri Alberto. Technician: Victor Pereira