Atletico Madrid captain ‘despises’ Cristiano Ronaldo and says why the team doesn’t need the Portuguese

Supporters of the colchonera team have already spoken out against the arrival of the Portuguese after the rumors

Cristiano Ronaldo would like to leave the Manchester United and would be being offered to many teams in Europe. One of these was the Madrid’s athleticwhat evaluates the possibility of hiring the Portuguese star.

To the team captain mattress Koke, hiring the Portuguese ace is not necessary, as the team already has many reliable options.

“In the end, a lot of rumors are heard from the outside. I trust my teammates who are here, we have the striker from Argentina, Spain, Portugal, Brazil, France… They are great players and we don’t listen to what is outside, we focus on the group that we are”, he said.

“We have great players and many variants. That already depends on the club that decides whether there are more signings or not. We are two per position, it is a great squad”, he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a conflicted relationship with Atlético and its fans during his nine-year spell with the rival. Real Madridscoring a series of crucial goals against the colchoneros, including in the final of Champions League of 2014.

This week, a group of fans asked the board to rule out any chance of signing the Portuguese for ‘representing the antithesis’ of the club’s values.

