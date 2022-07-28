Barcelona agree on the signing of Jules Koundé, says journalist

On Wednesday afternoon (27), journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Jules Koundé is already in agreement with Barcelona. According to him, the Therope verbal agreement is in place with Sevilla, the player’s club, and the contract is expected to be signed soon.

Even with Chelsea being a strong competitor in the market to count on Koundé in its squad, Barça took the lead and made the transfer. Last Monday (25), even, the culés leaked the sale of shirts with the player’s name on their official website.

According to information from the Spanish newspaper ‘Sport’, the values ​​of the proposal made by Barcelona are 50 million euros (R$ 276 million approximately), in addition to 10 million euros (R$ 55 million) in bonuses.

Chelsea, who would also like to have Koundé next season, would have invested more in the athlete, with a proposal of 55 million euros (R$ 303 million). However, even with lower value, the choice of the now ex-Sevilla was for the Camp Nou team, where he made it clear that he wants to play.