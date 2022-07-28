Billionaire accused of having sex with under 14 is released on bail: ‘I’m losing millions’

The daughter multimillion of a renowned horse breeder, accused of having sex with a 14-year-old, begged to be released from prison because “she is losing millions”.

On June 27, Australian businesswoman, influencer and writer Savannah Daisley, 45, was arrested on a charge of illegal sexual relationship.

The prosecution alleges that Daisley had sexual intercourse four times with the minor on May 20, 2021.

The Australian, who has two children, was in the custody of the Child Abuse Unit. On Monday (25/7), Savannah attended the hearing at the Downing Center Court in Sydney (Australia), according to a report by “News.com”.

The multimillionaire’s lawyer, claiming that client’s mental health “is deteriorating”, proposed release on bail, and the judge in the case, Alison Viney, granted the request. Savannah was stuck about 20 kilometers from the mansion where she lives. But, by the agreement with the Justice to release her on bail, the Australian will have to stay at her parents’ house. Her mother is suffering from cancer.

Savannah Daisley Photo: Reproduction

Savannah, who has 400,000 followers on Instagram, is the daughter of Ross Daisley, a famous breeder of the thoroughbred racehorse Choisir, who became an international champion after winning the prestigious Royal Ascot and Newmarket races, traditional races of horse racing in the United Kingdom. United Kingdom in 2003, according to a report by the “NY Post”.