“Blonde” Enters the Venice Film Festival’s Main Competition; check full selection

“Don’t Worry Darling,” directed by Olivia Wilde, also made this year’s Venice Film Festival shortlist.

Thamyris Couto| @thamy_couto Posted on 7/26/2022 at 12:30 pm – Updated at 12:58 pm

The organizing team of the Venice Film Festival 2022 released this Tuesday (26) the complete list of the main films that will be present at the event. Among many highlights is the original Netflix production starring Ana de Armas (“Hidden Agent”), “Blonde”, biopic of Andrew Dominik about the star Marilyn Monroe. The information is from IndieWire.

In addition to “Blonde”, the festival will also show new titles by renowned directors such as Noah Baumbach (“White Noise”), Darren Aronofsky (“The Whale”), Todd Field (“Tár”), Alejandro González Iñárrtitu (“Bard”), Luca Guadagnino (“Bones and All”) and Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) – that’s just in the main competition, where films compete for the coveted Golden Lion.

Alongside this first list, the Italian city will also be able to see the premiere of “Don’t Worry, Darling”, a film by Olivia Wilde starring Harry Styles (“My Policeman”) and Florence Pugh (“Little Women”). Out of competition, filmmakers Paul Schrader (“Master Gardener”), Ti West (“Pearl”) and Oliver Stone (“Nuclear”) will also screen their new films.

Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore was announced as the president of the jury for the 79th edition of the Venice International Film Festival, and will present important awards, including the long-awaited Golden Lion. Next to her are the Argentine director, writer and producer Mariano CohnItalian filmmaker David di Donatellodirector Leonardo Di Costanzothe French director Audrey Diwanthe Iranian actress Leila Hatamithe novelist Kazuo Ishiguro and the Spanish filmmaker Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

The Venice Film Festival 2022 runs from August 31 to September 10. Check out the full selection:

MAIN COMPETITION

“White Noise”in Noah Baumbach (opening film)

(opening film) “Il Signore delle Formiche”in Gianni Amelio

“The Whale”in Darren Aronofsky

“L’Immensita”in Emanuele Crialese

“Saint Omer”in Alice Diop

“Blonde”in Andrew Dominik

“Tár”in Todd Field

“Love Life”in Koji Fukada

“Bard”in Alejandro González Iñárritu

“Athena”in Romain Gavras

“Bones and All”in Luca Guadagnino

“The Eternal Daughter”in Joanna Hogg

“Beyond the Wall”in Vahid Jalilvand

“The Banshees of Inisherin”in Martin McDonagh

“Argentina”, 1985in Santiago Miter

“Chiara”in Susanna Nicchiarelli

“Monica”in Andrea Pallaoro

“No Bears”in Jafar Panahi

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”in Laura Poitras

“The Couple”in Frederick Wiseman

“The Son”in Florian Zeller

“Our Ties”in Roschdy Zem

“Other People’s Children”in Rebecca Zlotowski

OUT OF COMPETITION (FICTION)

“The Hanging Sun”in Francesco Carrozzini (closing film)

(closing film) “When the Waves Are Gone”in Lava Diaz

“Living”in Oliver Hermanus

“Dead for a Dollar”in Walter Hill

“Call of God”in Kim Ki-duk

“Dreamin’ Wild”in Bill Pohlad

“Master Gardener”in Paul Schrader

“Siccite”in Paolo Virzi

“Pearl”in Ti West

“Do not worry, dear”in Olivia Wilde

OUT OF COMPETITION (DOCUMENTARY)

“Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom”in Evgeny Afineevsky

“The Matchmaker”in Benedetta Argentieri

“Gli Ultima Giorni Dell’Umanita”in Enrico Ghezzi and Alessandro Gagliardo

and “A Compassionate Spy”in Steve James

“Music for Black Pigeons”in Jorgen Lethl and Andreas Koefoed

and “The Kiev Trial”in Sergei Loznitsa

“In Viaggio”in Gianfranco Rosi

“Bobby White Ghetto President”in Christopher Sharp and Moses Bwayo

and “Nuclear”in Oliver Stone

OUT OF COMPETITION (SERIES)

“The Kingdom Exodus”in Lars Von Trier

“Copenhagen Cowboy”in Nicolas Winding Refn

SHOW HORIZONS

“Princess”in Roberto de Paulo

“victim”in Michael Blanko

“On the Fringe”in Juan Diego Botto

“Lauquen Train”in Laura Citarella

“Will see”in Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel

and “Innocence”in Guy Davidi

“Blanquita”in Fernando Guzzoni

“Pour La France (For My Country)”in Rachid Hami

“The Man”in Kei Ishikawa

“Bread and Salt”in Damian Kocur

“Luxembourg, Luxembourg”in Antonio Lukich

“Ti Mangio IL Cuore”in Pippo Mezzapesa

“To the North”in Mihai Mincan

“Autobiography”in Makbul Mubarak

“La Syndicaliste (The Sitting Duck)”in Jean-Paul Salome

“World War III”in Houman Seyedi

“The Happiest Man in the World”in Teona Strugar Mitevska

“The Bride”in Sérgio Trefaut

“Origin of Evil”in Sébastien Marnier

“Hanging Gardens”in Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji

“Amanda”in Carolina Cavalli

“Red Shoes”in Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser

“Nezouh”in Soudade Kaadan

“Phantom Note”in Fulvio Risuleo

“Without Her”in Arian Vazirdaftari

“Valeria Is Getting Married”in Michal Vinik

“Goliath”in Adilkhan Yerzhanov

And there goes half the year… So far, what was the best movie of 2022? “Nightmare Alley”

“Spencer”

“Death on the Nile”

“Uncharted”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Batman”

“Sonic 2: The Movie”

“Provisional Measure”

“Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

“The Northern Man”

“The Weight of Talent”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Jurassic World: Dominion”

“Lightyear”

“Everything Everywhere at the Same Time”

+ Already follow CineBuzz on social media? So don’t waste time!