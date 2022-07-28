BMW: charging for heated seats takes drivers to workarounds

After BMW decided two weeks ago to start charging subscriptions to allow the use of heated seats in its vehicles, many users have protested against this type of “service”. After all, if some extra features like high beam assist are luxury software, the same can’t be said for the seats, that are part of the integrated hardware to the car in manufacture.

That way, when a buyer pays R$300,000 to purchase a 2022 BMW 320i, for example, he imagines he owns the entire physical set of the vehicle, which, naturally, does not depend on any type of software, much less updates. over-the-air (OTA).

For some disgruntled buyers, the policy of leasing this type of equipment is only intended to increase revenue. In the UK, for example, the price of heated seats is £15 a month, £150 a year, £250 for three years or £350 (R$ 2.2 thousand) “unlimited”.

What are BMW buyers doing?

Source: BMW/Disclosure.Source: BMW

Charging for “subscriptions” to free up features that otherwise lie dormant in cars has led many luxury vehicle users to seek out services that specialize in cracking engine power management systems, upgrading satellite navigation systems, tuning adaptive suspension. and now unlock seat heating.

For some hack providers (our traditional hack), like Iain Litchfield, “features like Apple Carplay and voice recognition can be activated for around £40”. In the case of BMW, says the owner of the tuner Litchfield Motors to wiredit is possible to activate the TV option, even with the car in motion (which is illegal), tune in the DAB radio (digital), configure central locking and windshield wiper timing.

Perhaps these charges are a preview of the car of the futurewhich could be personalized, and by subscription.