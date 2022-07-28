Brad Pitt buys mansion designed in the 20th century for R$ 215 million

Hollywood star, Brad Pitt, bought a historic mansion by the sea for around R$215 million. The property, which is located along California’s central coast, was designed in the early 20th century and local agents believe it was the most expensive sale ever made in the area.

The actorBrad Pitt decided to invest a part of his fortune in a mansion designed at the beginning of the 20th century. The property cost $40 million and is located on a cliff in the Carmel Highlands, along California’s central coast, as reported by the Daily Mail.

According to Portal Terra, the mansion even has a name: ‘DL James House’. And it was not publicly listed for sale, having been sold off the market. The mansion formerly belonged to a finance entrepreneur since 1999.

R$27 million beach house

The actor’s new acquisition, which was designed by the architect Charles Sumner Greene, has a Mediterranean design. In addition, it is just a few meters from the beach and has a privileged view of the ocean.

But, this is not the only mansion in Brad Pitt. When he was married to the actress Jennifer Aniston, in 2000, the star bought a house on the beach for US$ 5 million, around R$ 27 million. The luxury residence is located in Goleta, California