Brad Pitt’s routine to stay healthy at 58

If there’s one celebrity icon who always looks good, it’s actor and producer Brad Pitt – who recently admitted he has prosopagnosia, a condition that prevents him from recognizing people’s faces as a result of extensive damage to the occipital and temporal lobes. We checked out the healthy habits and fitness secrets that the actor follows to be healthy at 58.

No one earns the title of “Hollywood’s Sexiest Man” or “World’s Sexiest Man” without practicing some good, solid lifelong habits. Now that you’re starring in a new action thriller with Sandra Bullock, Bullet Train: Bullet Trainwhich debuts in August, playing a murderer, it will be clear once again why everyone continues to notice him… Even if he has a more reserved lifestyle.

Brad Pitt is a matcha fan

Matcha tea, cranberry juice and sparkling water are among the actor’s favorite things: “I have the cleanest urinary tract in the entire city of Los Angeles, I assure you”, he reveals. And the star offers some sage advice, shared with the QA: “For me every misstep was a step towards epiphany, understanding, some kind of joy. Yes, avoiding pain is a real mistake. It’s the real loss of life. It is precisely those things that shape us, that offer growth, that make the world a better place, strangely, ironically. It makes us better.”

