Braz confirms another reinforcement at Flamengo in addition to Pulgar and disdains the offer for Vitinho: ‘It’s not good’

At Maracanã, the club’s football VP confirmed that right-back Guillermo Varela has already arrived in Brazil to sign for Flamengo.

After agreeing on the signing of midfielder Erick Pulgar, 28, from Fiorentina, this Wednesday (27)O Flamengo has another reinforcement confirmed for the sequel of the season. At Maracanã, before the match against Atletico-PRfor the quarter-finals of the Brazil Cupl, the club’s vice president of football, Marcos Brazrevealed that the right-back Guillermo Varela arrived in Brazil.

“I think it’s coming now”Braz told reporter Raisa Simplicio, from the goalabout the arrival of the Uruguayan defender, 29 years old.

Varela belongs to dynamo of moscowfrom Russia, and will be loaned to the red-black up until June 2023. revealed by Penarolhe was in Europe since the season 2013/14when he went to Manchester United.

The Uruguayan still passed it through Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Kobenhavnfrom Denmark, before moving to Russian football in 2020. In the current European season, he played a single match, without goals or assists.

Braz also commented on an offer received by the striker Vitinho, who is at the end of his contract with Flamengo (the contract ends in December). Without revealing the club, the manager disdained the proposal.

“(The proposal) is not for Flamengo. We believe that the player has a market for even more”, said the VP, to journalist Isabelle Costa.

This Wednesday, Flamengo and Athletico-PR drew 0-0, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The return is scheduled for the day august 17at Arena da Baixada, from 9:30 pm.