Brazilian indie God-Machine is a roguelike cyberpunk to the sound of metal

Title has demo available on Steam

Robots, cyberpunk, heavy metal and roguelike are the ingredients of the Brazilian game God-Machine, developed by MNSTR Studio. The game features an isometric view as you, a robot samurai, advance on enemies performing melee and firearm attacks in arenas that change as you advance.

The independent title will be released on Steam, with no date yet announced, and has a demo available. The game’s stages are arenas that have different waves of enemies arriving. From the demo (which I tested), between each wave, the arena eliminates everyone in it and you can get away with going to the right spot.

The protagonist Kanshi has a skill tree that can be increased between each wave. According to the description of the game on Steam, it will be possible to use swords, maces and spears, and among firearms, machine guns, flamethrowers and missile launchers are some of the options.

System Requirements

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 x64

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K (4*3400) or equivalent / AMD FX-6350 (6*3900) or equivalent

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Video Card: GeForce GTX 660 (2048 MB) / Radeon HD 7970 (3072 MB)

Storage: 2 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 x64

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K (4*4000) or equivalent / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (6*3400) or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video Card: GeForce GTX 1070 (8192 MB) / Radeon RX 5700 (8192 MB)

Storage: 2 GB available space

During the BIG Festival 2022, an event that took place in early July in São Paulo, God-Machine was among the nominees for the best game in Brazil along with Wolfstride and Dodgeball Academia, among many others.

The title joins the growing list of games developed in Brazil. Creative games such as Dodgeball Academia, A Lenda do Hérói, among others, and games with more complex development, such as Dolmen, are part of the list of Brazilian independent titles.

Source: Steam