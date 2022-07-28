Brazilian or Libertadores? Jair indicates Atlético-MG’s target and says that the team has not yet yielded what it can | athletic-mg

On Sunday, coach Cuca (re) debuts for Atlético-MG against Internacional, for the Brasileirão. The following Wednesday, Galo starts the dispute against Palmeiras in the quarterfinals of Libertadores. Two weight competitions. But which Rooster, who tries to find himself again in the season, should prioritize? The steering wheel Jair has no doubt.

For the midfielder, the fight is open in both tournaments. Therefore, Atlético, which has a qualified squad, must remain in the search for both titles.

– It’s conquering both. We are still alive. The Brazilian Championship is very long, but we still dream. Libertadores is a competition decided in detail. It is important that we enter focused on both the Brazilian and Libertadores.

Palmeiras is Atlético’s target in both disputes. Rival do Galo in the quarterfinals of Libertadores, the São Paulo team leads the Brasileiro, with 39 points. Galo is fourth, with 32. This weekend, the return of the national championship begins. There will be 19 rounds to keep the dream of the second championship alive.

The squad, based on the 2021 champion group, and the return of coach Cuca are Jair’s bets for Atlético to react.

– Winning coach at the club, who has the affection of the players, the fans, the board. He’s a guy who already knows the cast very well. (…) The group has already shown that it is a winner. We always have to believe. It’s not impossible because of the strength we have.

In 2022, Atlético did not gear up under the command of Antonio Mohamed, who was fired almost a week ago. Jair knows that the team can yield more.

– This year, the collective did not yield what it could, this also makes things not go naturally as it did last year with Cuca. He is a guy who knows the group very well, he knows the quality of each player. He will help us a lot.

