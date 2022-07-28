Brazilians will be required to pay a fee and issue authorization to enter Europe; see rules

The European Union has announced that from November 2023, foreign travelers will have to issue a special permit to enter the region. The document is called ETIAS (European Travel Information and Authorization System).

The authorization will be required for travelers from just over 60 countries, including Brazil, which are currently exempt from visas for entry into the European bloc.

The new system was scheduled to take effect in 2022, but has been extended. According to European authorities, the document will be issued quickly, will be online and should cost around 7 euros.

1. Why was the authorization created?

According to the official website of the ETIAS, the objective is to increase the security of EU member countries, in addition to monitoring irregular migration or epidemic risks presented by visa-exempt visitors traveling to the Schengen area (a free movement zone that encompasses the most EU countries, plus Iceland, Norway and Switzerland).

In addition, it should facilitate the entry control of foreigners who have any relationship with terrorist organizations or the practice of crimes.

Discussion on the implementation of the authorization began in November 2016, when the European Commission proposed the creation of a Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) to strengthen security and verify people traveling without a visa to the EU. Today, citizens of more than 60 countries do not need a visa to enter the region.

2. Who will need the document?

Foreign travelers from all countries that today do not need a visa to enter Europe, including Brazil, the United States and the United Kingdom, for example.

European citizens do not need the document and continue with freedom of movement throughout the bloc. Nothing changes for those who previously needed a visa to enter.

The document will need to be issued before boarding.

3. How to issue?

To obtain the document, it will be necessary to fill out an online form, via desktop or mobile devices, through an EU electronic system. The system will perform background checks on the person and, in the vast majority of cases, will issue the travel authorization within minutes.

It is expected that filling in the form will take about 10 minutes and will not require more than a passport and other personal data.

According to the ETIAS website, “in some cases, where additional traveler checks are required, the issuance of the travel authorization may take up to 30 days”. The traveler whose request is denied will have the right to appeal the decision.

Upon confirmation of authorization, travelers will receive an email response with a valid travel authorization or a reason for denial.

4. What is the cost?

When filling out a form, travelers between the ages of 18 and 70 will have to pay 7 euros, around R$37 (at the current rate) on the platform itself. There are still no details on the other age groups, whether people under the age of 18 and seniors over 70 will have a reduced rate or whether they will be able to issue the permit free of charge.

The evaluation process will begin after confirmation of payment of the fee.

5. What is the expiration date?

The ETIAS authorization is valid for an unlimited number of entries for three years.

6. How will inspection work?

ETIAS authorization will be a mandatory precondition for entry into the Schengen area. The document will be requested at the immigration area at the airports next to the passport when the traveler crosses the border in Europe. The document will be placed in a database, and the traveler must be cleared to enter the country of destination.

“Travelers will have an early indication of their eligibility, facilitating legal travel across Schengen borders,” says the ETIAS website.

Anyone who does not present the ETIAS will be prevented from entering Europe.

7. When does it take effect?

The authorization is expected to enter into force in November 2023. The ETIAS Regulation provides for transitional measures to ensure the implementation of the system.

8. When will it be possible to make the authorization?

The date has not yet been announced on the program’s official website.

9. Is the ETIAS a visa?

According to the official ETIAS website, the authorization is not a visa.

“Citizens who do not have a visa will continue to travel across the EU, but will simply be required to obtain a permit before travel,” reads the website’s text.

10. Does ETIAS guarantee the protection of travellers’ data?

According to the ETIAS website, the personal data recorded will be stored during the period of validity of the authorization or five years, from the last decision to refuse, revoke or cancel the authorization.

After expiry of the data retention period, the application file and personal data will be automatically deleted from the system.

In addition, law enforcement authorities of EU member states and Europol (Europe’s intelligence agency) will have access to ETIAS for the prevention, detection or investigation of terrorist offenses or other serious criminal offences.

“Authorities and Europol should only request access to ETIAS when they have reasonable grounds to believe that such access will assist in the performance of their functions,” the website reads.

