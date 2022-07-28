Brie Larson shares photo of her first date with Iman Vellani

One of the biggest fan expectations for the new Marvel series on Disney Plus, Ms. Marvel, is the participation of Captain Marvel, heroine of which Kamala Khan is a super fan and is inspired by many things.

In the comics, Carol Danvers is a mentor to Kamala, an important figure in many ways. They met when Carol found out there was someone using her old name out there, and went to investigate. There a beautiful friendship was born.

In the real world, Iman Vellani, who plays Kamala Khan, has already revealed that when she was cast in the character, she got a call from Brie Larson wishing her congratulations and all the cuteness possible.

And now Brie Larson herself, in celebration of the launch of Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus, posted a photo of his first “date” with Iman Vellani, through a video call:

In the caption, Brie Larson wrote: “From our first Zoom I knew she was going to be the best Marvel”.

The two are super cute in this photo and we would love to see them together in the Kamala Khan series, as we are already absolutely sure that this meeting will take place no later than the marvels.

Also, it’s beautiful to see life imitating art and bringing Brie and Iman together, just like Carol and Kamala in the comics. The two certainly have a lot of chemistry together.

Understand the post-credits scene of Ms. Marvel

After a long wait, Marvel fans FINALLY can check out the grand opening of… Ms. Marvel! The first episode of the series with Kamala Khan, the character who became a cultural phenomenon, is now available on Disney+.

And as anticipated by journalists who had watched the first 2 episodes well in advance, yes, the first episode has A POST-CREDIT SCENE! In fact, mid-credits, right after the animated credits sequence.

Obviously, we’re talking about SPOILERS of Ms. Marvel. Follow at your own risk!

Well, the episode made an interesting adaptation of the origin of Kamala’s powers. When she finds an old bracelet that belonged to her grandmother, she decides to wear it as part of her Carol Danvers costume.

And so, during VingaCon, we see his powers manifesting for the first time. In an impressive way but also with shots that cause a big accident that affects the whole convention.

With her identity protected by her own fantasy, Kamala manages to escape the problem and return home unharmed. But… there are always consequences!

The post-credits scene brings up two major connections to the MCU. Since it shows that the accident at VingaCon is being investigated by Damage Control, the agency that made its debut in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

And not only that, but the scene also brings the Cleary Agentwho is the exact same character and actor that disrupts Peter Parker’s life in No Return Home. During the sequence where Miranha is being accused of Mysterio’s murder.

Check out a snippet of the scene:

In the scene, they analyze a video of Kamala dressed as Captain Marvel at the event. Expect trouble in the next episodes!

Keep an eye on this site for more information.

In the comics, Ms. Marvel is Kamala Khan, a young woman of Pakistani origin who discovers she is an Inhuman. As she develops her powers, the young woman is inspired by Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers, to do good. She will debut in the MCU with her series on Disney+.

The actress Iman Vellani was confirmed as the protagonist. While Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys Forever), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in Rio) and Meera Menon (The Punisher, The Walking Dead, Titans) are confirmed to direct the episodes. The series will have a total of 06 episodes and IS ALREADY SHOWING there on Disney+!

