Bruno Tabata was already in the sights of Palmeiras in 2019 and was impressed with the Academy | palm trees

Palmeiras awaits a signal from Sporting to advance in the negotiation for Bruno Tabata. The Portuguese team refused Verdão’s first attack, but negotiations continue.

The club is trying to resolve the negotiation by the end of this week in order to register the 25-year-old attacking midfielder in the quarter-finals of the Libertadores.

Bruno Tabata during a match for Sporting in the Portuguese Championship — Photo: Disclosure

With much of his career in Portugal, the player has already been in Verdão’s sights. In 2019, when he was still playing for Portimonense, he was informed by the president of the Lusitanian club of an onslaught by Palmeiras.

Tabata told this passage during a call-up for the Brazilian under-23 team. The national team prepared at the Football Academy, and the structure of what could be their new club already impressed him at the time.

– From what the president (from Portimonense) said, he had a contact (from Palmeiras), yes, but I don’t know if he had a proposal. He was not interested in releasing me for Brazilian football – Tabata said in 2019.

– The structure (of Palmeiras) is wonderful, I’m getting to know it. It is one of the best in the world and in Brazil for sure. It’s my first contact, I found CT interesting – he added.

Mauro Júnior and Bruno Tabata, players of the U-23 National Team, during training at the Academy, in 2019 — Photo: Fernando Torres / CBF

The year after the flirtation with Palmeiras, Tabata was sold to Sporting for 5 million euros, a value now requested by the team to negotiate the attacking midfielder. At the current price, this means something around R$ 27 million.

Verdão initially offered €3 million (R$16.2 million) plus €2 million (R$10.8 million) in goals, and Sporting declined.

According to people involved in the deal, Verdão should raise the proposal to 4 million euros (R$ 21.6 million) paid in installments, plus bonuses.

Tabata is left-handed and plays more often on the right wing, with characteristics more of a point guard than a sprinter. It is a role similar to that performed by Gustavo Scarpa, who at the end of the year will leave Palmeiras for Nottingham Forest, in England.

Born in Ipatinga (MG), Tabata began his career at the city’s club and spent time at Atlético-MG. In 2016, he joined Portimonense and played for the Brazilian youth team. During training at the Academy in 2019, the player explained his characteristics:

– I am a player who plays on the sides of the field, I have no preference, I play on the right and left. I’m left-handed, I try to give assists and submit. I learned a lot in Europe (…), I play in the last third of the field, very irreverent, I look for the dribble, but always with a goal.

