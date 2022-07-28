Can I still participate in the Nubank promotion that gives away R$ 300 thousand?

The “Tudo no Roxinho” promotion has been carrying out raffles worth R$10,000 and promises a final prize of R$300,000. See how to participate!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The opportunity to earn money and be able to purchase a property or a vehicle is something that most society does not miss. In fact, a Nubank promotion can be the chance many people have been waiting for.

The “Tudo no Roxinho” promotion has been carrying out raffles worth R$10,000 and promises a final prize of R$300,000. This initiative will continue until the 31st of July.

In addition, the fintech announced “NuNiver’, which is a collection with the products most requested by customers on social networks and on NuCommunity. Among the items available are sunglasses, jacket, bottle, pins and company stickers. The prices of the objects range from R$35 to R$289.

To participate in the Nubank promotion that gives away R$ 300,000, simply access the bank’s app (available for Android and iOS), go to the credit card tab and sign up for “Tudo no Roxinho”. Afterwards, you must accept the terms and conditions and enter the 4-digit password.

After the terms and conditions are accepted and the password entered, three tasks will be displayed to the customer so that he can perform them and thus receive the numbers to compete for the prizes. Basically, the first goal hit guarantees one number, the second one guarantees 5 numbers, and the third one, 10 numbers.

Nubank will raffle about thirteen gold bar certificates worth R$100,000 and a prize of R$300,000. The draws are being carried out by the Federal Lottery, on specific dates.

It should be noted that the goals completed are accumulated, and it is possible to gather up to 16 numbers. Nubank also emphasizes that the tasks are customized according to the pre-approved limit and profile of each user.

Image: Miguel Lagoa / Shutterstock.com