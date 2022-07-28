Cartola Express: Round #20 will reward over 11,000 lineups | express top hat

The return of the Brasileirão will begin! And to start this new phase on the right foot, Cartola Express will award more than 11 thousand lineups in round #20. In all, more than R$160,000 will be distributed to the card-carriers who assemble winning teams. You won’t stay out of this, right? The disputes are open and have for all tastes and pockets.
Full round matches
Rd 20: Main R$50,000 for the 1st (Multi)
Earning R$50,000 in three days has never been so easy! That’s what the main match of round #20 gives you. With an entry of R$9.99, the champion takes the biggest jackpot of the round. In all, 2,200 teams will be awarded.
Rd 20: Legends of Express R$3,000 (Single)
Eight participants in this single lineup match. R$499 reais per entry to compete for R$2 thousand, if you win, and R$1 thousand if you are in second place. Has courage?
Rd 20: Popular R$5,000 (Multi)
This dispute is for you to abuse trying. For just R$0.49 per lineup, your chances of winning the R$500 top prize increase with the ability to line up multiple teams.
You have until 4:29 pm this Saturday (30th) to register and line up your teams for full-round matches. For the exclusive disputes of the games on Sunday (31), registration closes at 15:59.
Disputes Only with Sunday games
Sunday: Main R$5,000 (Multi)
With an entry of R$9.99, the first place will earn R$500 and you can register with 150 different teams. Remembering that it will only be possible to select players who play on Sunday (31).
Sunday: Double or Nothing R$5 (Single)
Simple and straightforward. 150 spots, R$4.97 per registration, one team per cardholder. The first 60 take R$10 reais.
Sunday: Bargain R$2,000 (Multi)
R$2 per registration. Each cardholder can cast up to 39 teams. The champion takes R$200 reais and 400 teams will be awarded.
Saturday, 07/30
Ceará vs Palmeiras
Goiás vs Coritiba
Corinthians vs Botafogo
Flamengo vs Atletico GO
Sunday, 07/31
Internacional vs Atletico MG
Atletico PR vs Sao Paulo
América-MG vs Avai
Cuiabá x Fortaleza
Bragantino x Youth
Monday, 01/08
Santos vs Fluminense