Ceará announces midfielder Guilherme Castilho: value is the highest in the history of Ceará football – Play

O Ceará announced this Wednesday (27), the hiring of midfielder Guilherme Castilho until June 2027. Alvinegro paid BRL 9.6 million to Atlético-MG for 65% of the athlete’s economic rights, which makes the transaction the largest in the history of Ceará football, surpassing that of Renato Kayzer to Fortaleza, which cost R$ 6 million.

To sign the player, who was also the target of Cuiabá, Ceará will pay R$ 1.6 million in cash and the rest in half-yearly installments in the amount of R$ 2 million.

In an interview with Jogada 2º Tempo, president Robinson de Castro gave details of the player’s arrival in Ceará.

“We confirmed the signing of Guilherme Castilho, a player we always followed and observed, we tried to bring him in other opportunities, but it was always very difficult because of the prominence he had had in Juventude. We acquired 65% of the economic rights, we will seek to regularize it by Friday to that he is able to play the next stages of the Sudamericana. We believe that in five years the player will bring the sporting return and the investment that was made. He is an athlete that was very well evaluated by the market”, he highlighted.

Check out Ceara’s announcement:

IT’S THE VOICE! 👊🏁 Guilherme Castilho is another alvinegra signing. The 22-year-old is the new reinforcement for the season. Welcome!#CearáSC #voice pic.twitter.com/iBOtEB4t5R — Ceará Sporting Club (@CearaSC) July 27, 2022

excitement

“I’m very excited for this new challenge, even more in a club like Ceará, a big club and it’s been growing more and more and has an ambitious project. to be on the field and feel the atmosphere at Castelão, because I played there and I’ve also seen at other times how passionate the fans are, I’ve even received a lot of affection on social media. I appreciate the trust of the board, the affection of the fans and I hope to reciprocate on the field, with a lot of determination and determination”, declared the new reinforcement of Vozão, to the club’s official website.

Is this content useful to you?

