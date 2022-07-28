Check out the films from the 79th Venice Film Festival

Check out the list of films competing for the Golden Lion at the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival, which will take place from August 31 to September 10, below. On the list, “No Bears”, by Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi who is imprisoned in his country, sentenced to six years in prison and banned from making films and from leaving the country. Among many highlights is the Netflix original production starring Ana de Armas, “Blonde”, Andrew Dominik’s biopic about star Marilyn Monroe. The festival will also showcase new titles from renowned directors such as Noah Baumbach (“White Noise”), Darren Aronofsky (“The Whale”), Todd Field (“Tár”), Alejandro González Iñárrtitu (“Bardo”), Luca Guadagnino (“Bones and All”) and Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) – that’s only in the main competition

Movie list:

“White Noise” by Noah Baumbach (USA)

“Il signore delle formiche” by Gianni Amelio (Italy)

“The Whale” by Darren Aronofsky (USA)

“L’immensità”, by Emanuele Crialese (Italy)

“Saint Omer” by Alice Diop (France)

“Blonde” by Andrew Dominik (USA)

“Tár” by Todd Field (USA)

“Love Life” by Koji Fukada (Japan)

“Shab, Dakheli, Divar” by Vahid Jalilvand (Iran)

“Athena” by Romain Gavras (France)

“Bones and All” by Luca Gadagnino (Italy)

“The Eternal Daughter” by Joanna Hogg (US/UK)

“Bardo” by Alejandro González Iñárritu (Mexico)

“The Banshees of Inisherin” by Martin McDonagh (Ireland/US/UK)

“Argentina, 1985”, by Santiago Miter (Argentina)

“Chiara” by Susanna Nicchiarelli (Italy)

“Monica” by Andrea Pallaoro (Italy)

“Kherst Nist” (“Bears Don’t Exist”) by Jafar Panahi (Iran)

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” by Laura Poitras (USA)

“A couple” by Frederick Wiseman (France)

“The Son” by Florian Zeller (UK)

“Les Miens” by Roschdy Zem (France)





“Les enfants des autres” by Rebecca Zlotowski (France)