+ China plans up to $44 billion real estate fund to ease sector difficulties: source

+ China says it will make great efforts to consolidate economic recovery

In the second half of 2022, China must “stabilize employment and prices, keep economic operations within a reasonable range and strive to achieve the best possible results,” the state-run Xinhua news agency reported after the Politburo, 25-member party committee chaired by President Xi Jinping, met to assess the economy.

Analysts expect China to miss its 2022 economic growth target of around 5.5% for the first time since 2015, with its $18 trillion economy hampered this year by extensive Covid-related restrictions, including lockdowns. from cities like Shanghai.

Gross domestic product grew by just 2.5% in the first half from a year earlier, pointing to strong pressure in the second half amid fears of a global recession.