China confines 1 million people due to four cases of covid-19

A man sprays disinfectant on healthcare workers dressed in protective clothing in Beijing, China (Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

The city of Wuhan, China, has closed a district of nearly one million people after diagnosing four asymptomatic cases of covid-19. This is because the region, considered the epicenter of the pandemic, does not want to risk experiencing another outbreak of the disease.

According to information from CNN International, authorities in Jiangxia district, which is home to more than 970,000 people, announced on Wednesday that its main urban areas will apply three days of “temporary restrictive measures”. See interrupted activities and closed places:

Entertainment venues such as bars, cinemas and cafes;

Small clinics, agricultural produce markets and places of worship;

Religious activities;

Dinners in restaurants and large gatherings;

Educational institutions and tourist attractions.

In addition, according to CNN International, all public transport has been suspended. Residents cannot leave the district unless absolutely necessary.

A statement released by the Chinese authorities explains that the measures are intended to “further reduce the flow of people, reduce the risk of cross-infection and reach zero Covid dynamics in the shortest possible time”.