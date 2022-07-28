Chinese GPU vendors to start shipping first GeForce RTX 40xx in September

Information comes from a Russian content producer

NVIDIA’s next generation of GPUs, GeForce RTX 40xx, is getting closer and closer, according to leaks and rumors. The first shipment of the initial lineup is expected to be shipped by Chinese suppliers as early as Septemberreinforcing unofficial information that said the video cards would arrive in this period.

Russian Ilya Korneychuk, from the PRO Hi-Tech channel, said on twitter that its Chinese GPU supplier will be shipping the first RTX 40xx cards “in less than a month”. His statement, however, does not make it clear whether the plates will be sent to the media for review, or whether it is already about retail availability.

According to the website Igor’s Lab, the start of mass production of these video cards should not happen before September, which makes it impossible to send the examples to the press or even to stores in the period mentioned by the Russian youtuber.

Videocardz spoke to NVIDIA partners (AIB) and they said they “are not that excited to give estimates on the RTX 40’s shipping.” The site also says that partner manufacturers are focusing on the excess GeForce RTX 30, which has been filling their stocks.

Monster! NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPU will have 18176 colors, 48 ​​GB of memory and consumption of up to 800 W

To corroborate the information from Videocardz, the WCCFtech website also spoke with NVIDIA partners and the speech was similar. Manufacturers told the site that the plates “are far from ready”, lacking even basic information for assembling the plates and creating the promotional material.

The production planning of the GeForce RTX 40xx made by the website Igor’s Lab, based on the information he has, says that, at this moment, the cards are entering the production validation phase. At the beginning of August, the next step will be the final BIOS adjustments, closing with the start of mass production between August and September.

For now, unofficial information on the matter shows that the top-of-the-line GPU, RTX 4090, should be the first to arrive, followed by the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070, which could be delayed to 2023. The rest of the lineup would arrive early. of next year.

