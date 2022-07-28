Chris Evans’ Best and Worst Movies Rated (According to IMDb)

In recent years, Chris Evans has become one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. While his charming real-life personality has inspired countless memes, he is also recognized as a tremendously likable actor and an icon thanks to his role as Captain America in the MCU.

With Evans’ days in the MCU seemingly behind him, it’s exciting to think about what exciting projects he’ll tackle next. Of course, his accomplished career thus far offers some truly fantastic movies to enjoy while we wait. But there are those less-than-stellar projects. Take a look at the good and bad things about Chris Evans’ career, according to the folks at IMDb.

Updated July 28, 2022 by Colin McCormick: Chris Evans adds another high-profile project to his impressive career with the Netflix action blockbuster The Gray Man. The film did not impress audiences as much as some of Evans’ most popular films, nor did it achieve the lowest rating of his projects. With such a popular career for the actor, there are many more interesting Evans movies that fans loved as well as ones that didn’t work for them.

Available on Peacock Premium, Roku, Redbox, DIRECTV and Pluto TV

Evans made his film debut in this very forgettable family drama. the newcomers follows a family who decide to leave the stress of the big city behind and move to a small town. However, they soon discover that fitting in is not so easy. Evans plays the love interest of a young Kate Bosworth.

The movie feels more like an all-too-long episode of a cheesy television show. The meandering plot feels out of focus and it feels like it’s just trying to copy better movies that told similar stories.

Available on Disney+ August 3, 2022

Buzz Lightyear became the first Toys Story character to get a spinoff movie with Evans voicing a remake of the space ranger. This space adventure imagines the sci-fi movie that would have inspired the beloved toy as Buzz visits strange planets and faces formidable threats.

While Light-year it certainly hasn’t received the same love as some of Pixar’s other classic films, the especially low rating is suspect. Given some of the political talk surrounding the film, it’s more likely that it has such a low rating due to an angry online presence rather than the film’s actual quality.

Available for rent on Apple TV

While fans speculate which actors should play the MCU’s Human Torch, Evans originated the live-action role long before his days as Captain America. Unfortunately, the the fantastic four movies were much less popular than what the MCU would later deliver.

In this sequel, the franchise continued to adopt its goofy, familiar tone as it tried to bring some beloved characters from the comics to the big screen. The result was a corny, ridiculous, and bland superhero movie that mercifully ended this version of Marvel’s first family.

Available on Showtime, DIRECTV and Spectrum on Demand

Evans and Scarlett Johansson seem to be the type of actors who love working together and their first of many collaborations was the teen heist movie. the perfect score. The film revolves around a group of high school students who decide to steal their SAT test answers to secure their future.

While the premise could have been a fun teen comedy with a darker twist, the filmmakers interpreted it too confidently and quite monotonously. Even the talented cast wasn’t able to do much with these stereotypical characters and lazy jokes.

Evans doesn’t usually show his comedic side, but he really loosened up with one of his first leading roles. It’s not a teen movie anymore is a parody of popular 1990s teen movies such as 10 things I hate about you and she is all that.

Evans plays the popular quarterback who accepts a bet to turn a geeky girl into homecoming queen. While Evans is funny on paper, the never-ending jokes may have been too unpredictable for most audiences.

Available on Peacock Premium, Disney+ and DIRECTV

The first the fantastic four was successful enough at the box office to earn a sequel, but its reputation made it clear that this franchise was in trouble from the start. It tells the origin story of how four people gain incredible superpowers and become heroes.

Evans was one of the few bright spots as Johnny Storm, playing the role of sarcastic and arrogant hero very well. But a few other instances of miscasting, a predictable story, and some really creepy comedy made this movie a real misfire.

Available on Roku, Tubi, Voodoo, Plex and Pluto TV

Decades after his death, a lost screenplay by celebrated writer Tennessee Williams was found and brought to the big screen. Bryce Dallas Howard stars as a 1923 socialite who falls in love with a poor worker (Evans) only for a lost diamond earring to threaten their romance.

Unfortunately, the story behind Loss of the Tear Diamond was seen as more interesting than the film itself. It was seen as a dull film with an old-fashioned tone that felt awkwardly out of place.

Available for rent on Apple TV

Evans is best known for his blockbuster action films, but the much quieter film Gifted delighted many fans. Evans plays a man who raises his young but extremely intelligent niece after her sister’s death. As he tries his best to nurture her gifts, he risks losing her.

The film is a gripping story with a winning performance by Evans in a much more grounded role than fans are probably used to seeing from him.

After establishing Captain America’s WWII origin story, Captain America: The Winter Soldier had to find a way to make the character work in a modern setting. He deftly looked at the juxtaposition of Cap’s good versus evil mindset and the grayer reality of the 21st century.

The result is an action-packed political thriller that propels the character forward in some exciting ways. It also brings back Bucky Barnes and explores him as one of the most tragic characters in the MCU.

The final chapter of the Captain America franchise proved to be the most popular with fans. The sequel plays with the rivalry of Captain America and Iron Man on opposite sides of a battle, leading to an epic superhero showdown that threatens to destroy the Avengers.

With a stacked cast of heroes, this almost feels like a Avengers film, though Evans has plenty of time to shine as a lead. It features some exciting action scenes, exciting new characters, hilarious comedy and surprising emotional impact.

Available for rent on Apple TV

Rian Johnson Delivered One Of The Most Enjoyable Movies Of 2019 With The Murder Mystery knives. Daniel Craig stars as a renowned detective who investigates the family and friends of a wealthy mystery author who died under unusual circumstances.

Craig is hilarious and eccentric as the lead, while the all-star cast brings a lot of verve to their characters. Evans is particularly fun playing against the likes of the spoiled, self-absorbed Ransom. knives is a brilliantly constructed mystery comedy that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Phase 1 of the MCU came to an end with an epic team that proved this cinematic universe was a success. When Loki, the God of Evil, arrives on Earth with a mighty weapon, the mightiest heroes must band together and save the day.

The project’s ambition paid off as fans got to see these iconic characters share the screen in an extremely fun adventure. The cast worked so well together and there was a lot of fun with the heroes facing off against each other before coming together as a team for the thrilling finale.

Finally, Thanos was front and center as the MCU’s most formidable villain in Avengers: Infinity War. As the Mad Titan methodically collects the Infinity Stones, the heroes desperately try to stop him from carrying out his terrible plan.

While Cap’s appearance is shorter than expected, Evans is still an impressive hero as he joins many other MCU characters. infinity war it’s a quick and fun ride through the universe, coming to a shocking end.

The culmination of the MCU so far has come to an epic finale in Avengers: Endgame, an ending that did not disappoint. following infinity warthe remaining Avengers try to find a way to fix things.

This massive finale got a satisfying ending that closed a major chapter for the MCU as it set up the future. Evans really shines in what could be his last appearance as Captain America and proves why the character has become such a cinematic icon in his hands.