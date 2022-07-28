Cillian Murphy is the physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in the teaser of the film by Christopher Nolan

THE Universal Pictures released today (28) the first teaser of Oppenheimerthe director’s next film Christopher Nolanabout the creator of the atomic bomb.

The film arrives in 2023 in theaters.

Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy stars as physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer who directed the Manhattan Project to develop the atomic bomb during World War II.

Nolan, in addition to directing, wrote the screenplay for the film based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book called American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer written by the duo Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

The actors complete the cast Emily Blunt as Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer, Matt Damon such as General Leslie Groves Jr., the director of the Manhattan Project, Robert Downey, Jr. like Lewis Strauss, Florence Pugh like Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie like Edward Teller, Michael Angarano like Robert Serber, Josh Hartnett like Ernest Lawrence.

Oppenheimer still have in the list Rami Malek, Dane DeHaan, Dylan Arnold , David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich, Matthew Modineand Kenneth Branagh.

Oppenheimer will hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

