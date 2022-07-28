Cinema Autorama premieres in Osasco with free sessions over the weekend

Osasco will receive for the first time the Cinema Autorama , an itinerant drive-in cinema project by Brazucah Produções. There will be four free sessions, sponsored by Belgo Bekaert Arames and supported by the ArcelorMittal Foundation, on Saturday (30), at 7 pm and 9:30 pm and Sunday (31), at 6:30 pm and 9 pm, at Arena VIP (Av. Paulista, 1360).

The first film on the schedule will be ‘Eduardo e Mônica’. The feature is the film adaptation of the song by the band Legião Urbana that became a classic of Brazilian rock in the 1980s and features Gabriel Leone and Alice Braga playing the famous couple in the song.

At the 9:30 pm session, the public will be able to check out ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’. Played once again by Tom Holland, the superhero is unmasked and asks Doctor Strange for help to solve this problem.

On Sunday (31), the 6:30 pm session will show ‘Ghostbusters – Beyond’, a new chapter in the classic Ghostbusters franchise. The film brings a new generation of ghostbusters, but with a lot of nostalgia and creativity.

Following, the 9 pm session, which will feature accessibility features, features ‘Tô Ryca 2’. In the national comedy, Samantha Schmütz returns to play the character Selminha, who now needs to recover her fortune.

Pedestrian reservation

For those who do not have a car, but want to enjoy the Cine Autorama, the novelty is the creation of a pedestrian area with 20 seats (for this area without a car, there is no need to reserve tickets, as the occupation will be on a first-come, first-served basis ).

Service :

July 30th and 31st, Saturday at 7:00 pm and 9:30 pm and Sunday at 6:30 pm and 9 pm.

VIP Arena – Av. Sport Club Corinthians Paulista, 1360 – Jardim das Flores, Osasco.

Free entrance.

Link to tickets: cineautorama.com.br.

