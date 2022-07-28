companies open 4,300 jobs to work from home

Looking for a job but don’t know where to start? If you are looking for a job opportunity to work at home, know that companies across the country are looking for 4,382 professionals to work in home office.

The chances are for positions in the areas of sales, technology, human resources, commercial and many others. Check out some examples:

Telesales Operator

Seller

Digital Assistant

Loan Seller

Pre-Sales

HR internship

Snowflake developer

Business consultant

Junior Service

SDR

Deployment Consultant

Insurance Sales Agent

Technical Service Agent

Full Devops Analyst

Full stack developer

Programmer

Metrics Assistant

Part of the opportunities is available for people with hearing, physical, visual, mental, speech, psychosocial and rehabilitated disabilities. The hiring regime will be effective (CLT) or for self-employed, service providers, temporary workers and interns.

Applications for home office vacancies

Interested and want to run for one of these positions? Follow the step by step below:

Access the InfoJobs website; Use the filters at the top of the page; Enter the ad of interest; Carefully read all information; Click on the link “Register free CV”; Fill in all the requested data and confirm the registration.

Before applying, it is important to read the information carefully to verify that you meet the requirements required by the company. This could be your chance to get a good job, so don’t waste time!