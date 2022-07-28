CONFIRMED: Ryzen 9 7950X, 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 5 7600X

AMD confirms the existence of these SKUs on its own website

AMD has yet to officially announce the Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” CPU lineup. But, apparently, it leaked on its own website the existence of Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 5 7600X processors. This could be the initial launch lineup, which typically happens with the strongest SKUs.

The information comes from AMD’s own website that lists the four processors, even without any technical specification. There are no mentions of other SKUs that are typically part of any AMD generation lineup, like the Ryzen 7 7800X or even Ryzen 3 entry-level CPUs.

According to the well-known Leaker Greymon55, the Ryzen 7 7700X should not be part of the initial lineup. It also lists the Ryzen 7 7800X which is not part of this “leak” coming from AMD itself. At this point and with the scarcity of official information, we can only speculate.

According to rumors and leaks so far, the Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” processors will have the same core and thread configurations as the current mainstream fifth-gen Ryzen lineup.

Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” CPUs

Ryzen 9 7950X 16C/32T

Ryzen 9 7900X 12C/24T

Ryzen 7 7800X 8C/16T

Ryzen 7 7700X 8C/16T

Ryzen 5 7600X 6C/12T

AMD’s new processors will arrive on a new platform. After using the socket in the PGA format, in which the pins go into the processor, for so many years, AMD will adopt the LGA socket (1178 pins) with the AM5, in which the pins go into the socket itself, a format adopted and used by Intel for many years.

AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs Will Launch in Late 2022 to Fight Intel Raptor Lake

The Ryzen 7000 will be based on the new Zen 4 architecture, which will come in three different variants: Zen 4 3D V-Cache, Workstation-oriented Zen 4c in addition to standard Zen 4. AMD guarantees that Zen 4 CPUs will have up to a 10% increase in IPC (instructions per clock), 15% performance gain in single thread, up to 125% more memory bandwidth per core, and support for AVX-512 and AI-oriented instructions compared to Zen 3.

These processors are expected to arrive starting in September, as well as the next-generation Intel Raptor Lake, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40xx GPUs, and the next-generation Radeon RX 7000.

Source: VideoCardz