Cristiano Ronaldo asks to terminate United in favor of agreement with another European giant, says portal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fate for the upcoming season remains largely unknown. But the fact is that the Portuguese doesn’t want to remain in the Red Devils, despite ten Hag having already made it clear that he counts on him.

Meanwhile, the media reports that Jorge Mendes, the player’s manager, would be looking for a new club for him, having initially offered him to clubs such as Bayern, PSG and Chelsea. Initially, three refused, claiming to have other priorities.

And, even with the requests of ten Hag and Alex Ferguson for his stay at Old Trafford, the Portuguese must really leave the English club. This is because, according to the portal MailSport, the striker has just asked to terminate his contract with the Red Devils .

CR7 wants to play in the Champions League

Even, according to rumors in the European press, the main reason for this decision by the Portuguese star would be the absence of Manchester United in the Champions League this season, which for the athlete’s career would not be positive.

Faced with this, Ronaldo’s manager, Jorge Mendes, continues to work to find a new interest in the Portuguese, with priority being given to a club that competes in the Champions League.

The information presented in this matter, including the alleged request for termination in Portuguese, comes from the English portal MailSport.