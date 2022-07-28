Cristiano Ronaldo gives Manchester United ultimatum on his future

After being offered and rejected by big European clubs this transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United this week and is said to have given the club an ultimatum about his future. According to the British newspaper ‘Daily Mail’, the Portuguese ace asked for his immediate contract termination.

According to information from the English daily, Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to the club, alongside his manager Jorge Mendes, and asked for his contract with the club to be terminated. Therefore, Portuguese would be free in the market.

In the conversation, Cristiano Ronaldo highlighted that his idea is to join a team that will compete in the next edition of the Champions League. However, Manchester United stated that they have not received any offer for the striker, and that they have no desire to release him in this window.

The Portuguese forward returned to the club this week after missing out on Manchester United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia. This Wednesday, Cristiano was just watching the friendly match against Wrexham, a team from the English fifth division, in the club’s CT. Lisandro Martínez and Christian Eriksen, newly hired, participated in the activity. The Danish midfielder even left his mark with a free-kick goal.

Also according to the ‘Daily Mail’, United’s coaching staff intends to count on Cristiano Ronaldo in one of the friendlies next weekend. The English club, on Saturday, face Atlético de Madrid in Norway, and on Sunday, at Old Trafford, they receive Rayo Vallecano, where the Portuguese are more likely to participate.