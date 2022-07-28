Cruise notified by Shakhtar for the return of Marquinhos Cipriano

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Cipriano is training at Toca II while awaiting FIFA release

Left-back Marquinhos Cipriano, from Cruzeiro, had his return requested by Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, this Wednesday (27). However, the 23-year-old player communicated to his staff his desire to remain at Raposa. With that, he will not return to Europe.

According to the supersports, Shakhtar’s request was also sent to FIFA and Cruzeiro this week. The Minas Gerais team, in turn, has full legal support in this situation, as does Cipriano.

Shakhtar’s request was motivated by a proposal sent by Sion, from Switzerland, Marquinhos’ former club, still last month – during the period of exclusivity to purchase the player’s economic rights, which would expire on June 15.

However, at that time, the Ukrainians refused the investment of 1.5 million euros (about R$ 7.9 million) in installments until 2025. Now, in order not to lose the young athlete for free, Shakhtar claims that it intends to use the Brazilian in season.

Even with this attempt, Cipriano did not leave Cruzeiro. A source told the report that the player is happy with the environment at Toca da Raposa II, he has already adapted to Belo Horizonte and it’s not time to debut. This, however, only occurs from August 1st.

The news of Shakhtar’s request was advanced by the GE and confirmed by Superesportes.

FIFA release

Due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, FIFA has authorized players who play in these countries to suspend their contracts with their respective clubs until the end of the European season – until June 2023.

Cipriano used this open window and closed it with Cruzeiro, as he had no interest in staying at Sion. At Raposa, he signed a contract until the end of the year, with the possibility of expansion.

Shakhtar’s notification made by FIFA is related to this release. The Ukrainians claim that they were financially harmed with the authorization of the football regulator.

Career

Marquinhos Cipriano was revealed in the youth categories of So Paulo. In 2018, he was sold to Shakhtar Donetsk. In every professional career, he has scored one goal, according to the website OGol.

Last season, he participated in 33 games for Sion, from Switzerland, contributing two assists. He was on loan from Shakhtar. In Ukraine, in three seasons (2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21), he played 25 games, with one ball in the net and two assists.