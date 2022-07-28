On the eve of the world premiere, DC League of Super Pets had its approval in the Rotten Tomatoes revealed in 76% after 34 evaluations, being 26 positive and only 8 negative.

The animated film appears with an average rating of 6.3/10 on the website, and for now, the traditional consensus description is not available.

Its domestic opening is estimated to be between $20-25 million, competing for first place against No! Do not look! from director Jordan Peele.

READ TOO:

DC League of Super Pets features Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Krypto the Superdogin addition to Kevin Hart as Ace the Batcão.

The film is directed by Sam Levine (Penn Zero: Almost Heroes) and Jared Stern (LEGO Batman: The Movie), arriving in Brazilian cinemas on July 28.

John Krasinski (A Quiet Place) as Superman, Keanu Reeves (John Wick) as Batman, Olivia Wilde (Tron: Legacy) as Lois Lane, Marc Maron (Joker) as Lex Luthor, Diego Luna (Rogue One) as Chip, and Kate McKinnon (Barbie) and Lulu are other main cast members.

When Superman and the Justice League members are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a clumsy band of animal shelters – Ace the Batcan; PB, The Mighty Oinc; Merton the Rocket Turtle; and Chip the Squirrel – to harness his newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.