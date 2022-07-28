Deepfakes with candidates are a new risk in the Brazilian election campaign

Read more: https://www.em.com.br/app/noticia/politica/2022/07/26/interna_politica,1382702/deepfakes-entenda-a-nova-cara-das-fake-news-eleitorais.shtml Known in the TikTok universe, the practice is usually done with celebrities, such as Tom Cruise, Anitta and Tom Holland, but now, it has also started to be used with candidates for the presidential elections. The new technology was already used in the cinema, but it has only become popular now through applications, which can be downloaded onto the cell phone itself, and which are easily accessible. #DeepFake #Lula #Bolsonaro #Eleies” />

Can you imagine President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in red shorts, shirtless and dancing the funk “Vai dar PT”, by Mc Rahell? Or former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) complaining about the price of the “paoquinha”? The two videos went viral on social media, but they are not real. The practice, called deepfake, is a technology that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create fake but realistic videos of people in situations they’ve never been in in real life. Known in the TikTok universe, the practice is usually done with celebrities, but now it has started to be used with candidates in these presidential elections as well. The new technology was already applied in cinema, but it has only become popular now through applications, which can be downloaded onto the cell phone and are easily accessible.

Two videos with images of Bolsonaro and Lula went viral on social media, but they are not real (photo: BRUNO SARTORI/DISCLOSURE)

Journalist and deepfaker Bruno Sartori was responsible for the video in which Lula complains about the bread. He says he made the video to alert the population. On the networks, he has been talking about this type of production. “This video can pass as real to many people. I used deepfake to insert Lula’s face and transfer his voice timbre to the original speech: a computer talking. We need to be alert in this election year, because content may appear with the intention of deceiving”, he said on Twitter.

In a conversation with Estado de Minas, Bruno explained how the videos, which appeared in 2017, became a possible problem for spreading misinformation about the elections. “With the viralization of videos, like the ones I make, and the insertion of applications, people started to have more contact with technology. With that, this massification began to exist”, he evaluates.

In 2017, when a Reddit user (online community) started posting fake sex videos with famous women, the practice started to become known. The technique ended up winning social media after actresses like Gal Gadot and Emma Watson were victims. This week, a video with adult content that shows Anitta in intimate moments began to circulate on WhatsApp. With that, the singer’s advice had to confirm that it was not her, but a deepfake.

To explain how deepfakes can be recognized, Bruno Sartori used the singer’s example. “The best way to identify deepfake is to think about the context of the story of that video. If it’s in an absurd context, it’s probably deepfake,” he said. According to the expert, the user needs to focus on the way the face is inserted in that video, on the background and small details, which show that those images may have been tampered with. “A lot depends on who creates the deepfake, because the specialists will make the defects less apparent”, he says.

To create deepfakes, a series of software based on open source libraries aimed at machine learning is used. The technique is based on deep learning, a subclass of AI to define algorithms that can recognize patterns based on a database. That is, to create a deepfake video of a certain personality, the system needs to be fed with photos and videos in which it appears.

Trained based on the content provided, the AI ​​learns how the person behaves, going on to recognize movement patterns, facial features, voice and other characteristics. With this, the system uses a technique called contradictory net to reproduce the movements and speech as if they were being performed by the person who will be the target of the video.

COMBAT IN BRAZIL

From videos in which former US President Barack Obama speaks to images in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announces surrender to Russian troops, deepfakes collaborate with biased news. According to a study released by Kaspersky, a digital security company, about three out of five Brazilians do not even know this concept of visual manipulation. According to the study, this 65% ignorance rate can open the door to fraud. There is also a high level of doubt even among those who know what deepfakes are, with 71% of respondents admitting not recognizing when a video has been edited using the technique.

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) offers several tools and virtual pages that allow any citizen to stay on top of how the electronic voting system works and prevent the spread of fake news and misinformation during the 2022 elections. of actions combat the reproduction of deepfakes.

According to the TSE, the significant increase in the use of social networks, with the spread of unchecked information on digital channels, has caused a worrying increase in the number of news items that are not committed to the truth and lead to misinterpretations. Therefore, a chatbot (virtual assistant) was developed together with WhatsApp. The tool was created to promote access to information about the electoral process and also to provide data from the TSE and TRE portals, free of charge. To access the simple chatbot: just add the phone +55 61 9637-1078 to your WhatsApp contact list.